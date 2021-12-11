ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Very Merry Meijer surprises customers with $1,000 gift cards

By Sentinel Staff
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS — Hundreds of Meijer customers and team members across the Midwest were surprised with more than $500,000 in holiday shopping sprees on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The giveaways were part of the store's Very Merry Meijer tradition. Each location gave a $1,000 gift card to a single in-person shopper, plus $100 coupons to five pickup customers. Three team members in each store were also given $200 gift cards to "thank them for their efforts this holiday season."

“The holiday season changed so much throughout the ongoing pandemic, but the change we’re most excited to see this season is our customers returning to their own family traditions as they prepare to gather again,” said Executive Chairman Hank Meijer. “We hope that our Very Merry Meijer tradition helps make their reunions even jollier.”

This was the eighth year of Very Merry Meijer, which gives store directors an opportunity to brighten the holidays for unsuspecting customers.

“This is one of my favorite parts of the holiday season,” said Amy Griffis, store manager in Lafayette, Indiana. “The look of shock and disbelief on a customer’s face followed by tears of joy or laughter makes it one of the best days of the year. It means so much to get to make their holidays a little extra jolly.”

In total, the tradition has gifted more than 3,500 customers with more than $1.4 million in toys, clothes, electronics, groceries and small appliances.

One family left their Meijer store with seven carts filled with donations for Toys for Tots, at least three times as much as their donation in 2020.

“Walking up to someone and totally changing the course of their day is simply incredible,” said board member Doug Meijer.

