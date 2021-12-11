ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County fair, carnival score high rankings on Carnival Warehouse

By Sentinel Staff
 2 days ago
ALLEGAN COUNTY — The Allegan County Fair has again been ranked one of the top 50 fairs in the United States by Matt's Carnival Warehouse, a leading publisher of carnival and fair information.

According to the fair's executive director, Saree Miller, this is the second time the Allegan County Fair has ranked in the top 50 — the first time was in 2019. The fair ranked 37th, with an estimated attendance of 317,938 people in 2021.

The fair's carnival provider, Skerbeck Entertainment Group, was listed with the top 20 carnival providers, coming in 18th.

In September, Miller told The Sentinel attendance was its highest in decades, topping the previous high of 302,625 attendees in 2015. The Sentinel has previously reported the fair's all-time record for attendance was 395,000, set in 1995.

Skerbeck Entertainment Group reported ticket sales for midway rides were up 54.5 percent over 2019 and 52.6 percent over 2018.

The next Allegan County Fair is Sept. 9-17, 2022.

