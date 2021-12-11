Local author, volunteer honored by Holland DAR

HOLLAND — Holland's chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented two awards to local residents for community service and establishing excellence.

The DAR Women in the Arts Recognition Award was given to Lynn Austin, an author and Hope College alumna. The award is given to recognize and honor a woman who has "established excellence" in her chosen field.

Austin completed her bachelor's degree with honors at Southern Connecticut State University, and is the author of nearly 30 novels, one of which was made into a Hallmark movie. She has received eight Christy Awards and has been inducted into the Christy Award Hall of Fame.

The DAR Community Service Award was given to Debbie Albert, a longtime teacher and horticultural therapist. Albert earned her bachelor's degree in education in New Jersey, then taught for two decades. After moving to Michigan, Albert earned her horticultural therapy certification.

She is a member of the Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton Chapter of the DAR in Holland, serving as community classroom chairperson. Albert serves as chairperson for the Zeeland Historical Society Board and has volunteered with Dégagé Ministries for 15 years.

Albert's volunteer history also includes Fishers of Men in Zeeland, the Fulton Street Methodist Work Program, Vertical Church and Forgotten Men Ministries — among others.

The DAR was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won independence during the Revolutionary War.

There are more than 177,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide