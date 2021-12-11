Heath named December Hometown Hero

CHEBOYGAN — On Wednesday, members of the Cheboygan County Veterans Subcommittee presented Vietnam veteran Tracy Heath with an award for being named Hometown Hero of the Month for December.

Veterans Subcommittee members Richard "Duke" Mayo and Pat Bolen surprised Heath at the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 274's headquarters on North Black River Road to give him his award.

"It's because you've been an active member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 274, and led the Toys for Kids program for many years," said Bolen. "Growing it to help families in our community for the holidays."

Heath was also nominated for the honor of Hometown Hero of the Month for leading and helping with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter's poppy sales. He also helps to lead the monthly pastie sales as well.

"You have been instrumental in volunteering and recruiting volunteers for veterans events throughout the county," said Bolen.

As a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 274, Heath — a combat wounded Purple Heart recipient — has been active in many different veteran events throughout the county. This includes the Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies at the Cheboygan County Veterans Memorial Park, as well as ceremonies at schools around the city.

For years, he has also been working with his fellow veterans and their wives — in the Associates of the Vietnam Veterans of America — to put on the Toys for Kids program in Cheboygan County. The groups collect donations of unwrapped, new toys, to distribute to needy families across the county, to make sure families are able to have a merry Christmas.

"So thanks, for everything you do," said Bolen.

The Hometown Hero of the Month was a program started by the Cheboygan County Veterans Services Office and the veterans subcommittee. The goal of the program is to show appreciation to local veterans in the community who have had a positive impact on others, as well as to thank them for their service to the country.

The subcommittee is accepting nominations from the public of veterans the community would like to see honored. To submit a nomination, there is a form to be filled out with the veteran's name, their branch of service, what years they served in the military, and why the person is nominating them and feels they should receive the award.

Forms to nominate a veteran for this award can be picked up at the Cheboygan County Veterans Services office in the Cheboygan County Building in room 122, or printed off at www.cheboygancounty.net/departments-services/veterans-services/. The forms can then be returned by dropping them back off to the veterans office, or by mailing them to Hometown Heroes, Cheboygan County Veterans Service, 870 S. Main St., Room 122, Cheboygan, MI, 49721.

Once these forms are received, the veterans subcommittee will review the forms and make a choice as to which veteran will receive the award for that month. All other forms will be kept for consideration in future months.

