ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk critical of Biden's plan to give tax credit to consumers of union-built EVs

By Benzinga
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CEBR0_0dKBXlLV00

The S&P 500 traded higher last week despite another round of red-hot U.S. inflation numbers.

On Friday, the Labor Department reported a 6.8% increase in the consumer price index in the month of November, the index’s highest inflation reading since 1982. Persistently elevated inflation is pressuring the Federal Reserve to more aggressively taper its monthly Treasury bond and mortgage-backed security purchases.

Chipmaker Intel announced Tuesday that it plans to take its Mobileye autonomous vehicle technology unit public via an initial public offering sometime in mid-2022. Intel acquired Mobileye for $15.3 billion in 2017, but some experts estimate it may now be worth roughly $50 billion.

Influential Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending plan during an interview at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit on Tuesday. The spending bill would provide consumers a tax credit of up to $12,500 for purchases of electric vehicles assembled by union workers using American-built batteries. Musk has accused Biden of being biased against Tesla, which does not have unionized workers.

On Thursday, the Senate voted to allow Congress to raise the U.S. debt ceiling by a simple majority vote, potentially eliminating the threat of a U.S. default on Dec. 15.

MongoDB on cloud nine

Shares of cloud database company MongoDB gained nearly 20% last week after the company reported 50% revenue growth in the third quarter.

In the week ahead, third-quarter earnings season continues with reports from Accenture, Adobe, Rivian and FedEx on Thursday.

Analysts are projecting the S&P 500 Energy sector will report 67.7% revenue growth in the fourth quarter, highest among all market sectors, according to FactSet.

Economic numbers

Following the concerning November inflation numbers, Wall Street will get more economic updates on Wednesday when the U.S. Census Bureau releases its November retail sales report and the Federal Reserve releases its latest interest rate decision and related monetary policy statement.

Benzinga is a financial news and data company headquartered in Detroit.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
blogforarizona.net

A ‘Biden Boom’ And Americans Haven’t Yet Noticed

Update to A ‘Biden Boom’ And The Corporate Media Is Parroting GQP Gloom And Doom Propaganda. The corporate media is complicit in recklessly feeding self-fulfilling inflation psychology with hysterical reporting on inflation, by reporters most of whom never even took an Econ 101 class in college. They know not of what they speak, so they are parroting GQP talking points. Once again, Republicans know nothing about economics. So just call this journalistic malpractice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credit#Consumer Price Index#Inflation#U S Debt#The Labor Department#The Federal Reserve#Treasury#Mobileye#The Wall Street Journal#Ceo Council Summit#American#Senate#Congress#Mongodb#Accenture#Energy#Factset#The U S Census Bureau
AFP

Trudeau proposes Canada, US harmonize electric vehicle rebates

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he has proposed harmonizing rebates with the United States for electric vehicles to avoid a trade conflict over Washington's go-it-alone plan that risks gutting Canada's auto sector. His remarks followed threatened retaliatory tariffs on American goods and Ottawa's suspension of parts of the landmark North American free trade agreement if Washington went ahead with electric vehicle tax credits for EVs made in US union shops. "Canada and the United States have been making cars together for over 50 years now. Our supply chains are deeply integrated," Trudeau told a news conference. "That is why we are working very hard with the United States on getting them to understand that this proposed EV rebate for American-built cars only is not good obviously for Canada, but also not good for the United States," he said.
DETROIT, MI
insideevs.com

The Definitive EV Tax Credit Guide

Electric car tax credits are the hot new collectible of the 21st century. But, before claiming one, it’s vital to understand their basic functionalities. On October 3, 2008, then-president George Bush signed H.R. 1424 into law. After his signing, it became Public Law 110-343, which included the Energy Improvement and Extension Act of 2008. In this act, a $7,500 tax credit was made available for new EVs sold with a battery pack of at least 12kWh and a weight of under 8,500 lbs. For plug-in hybrids, like the Chevrolet Volt, included were a base $2,500 credit and an additional $417 per kilowatt-hour above 4kWh. Once the sum of the additional battery capacity above 4kWh and the base $2,500 amounted to $7,500, no more credit would be allotted.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
techstartups.com

Elon Musk says he is ‘thinking of’ quitting his jobs to become an influencer

When he’s not telling people to have more babies, Tesla CEO Elon Musk always has something interesting to share with his 60 million fans on Twitter. Just last month, he asked his Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker to pay his tax bill. On Tuesday, he warned “Civilization is going to crumble” unless people have more children.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Biden’s Latest Electric Vehicle Dream Hits Market Hurdles (2)

Biden’s economic bill has $9 billion to buy electric vehicles. ’s latest call for the federal government to phase out the internal-combustion engine from its car and truck fleet runs up against the marketplace challenges that have so far muddled his all-electric dream. Biden on Wednesday directed the U.S....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

314
Followers
810
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy