Swimming & Surfing

Girls swimming links, schedule and scoreboards for Saturday, Dec. 11

By PJ Potter
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Eastern (0-1) vs. Moorestown (2-0) at Kroc Center, 10:30am.

