If you don’t think high tech when you think Grand Forks, let us change your mind. Grand Forks is home to the University of North Dakota, a Carnegie Doctoral Research Institution with an international reputation for research, notably in health sciences, nutrition, energy and environmental protection, aerospace and engineering. We have dedicated Research Institutes for Autonomous Systems (RIAS), energy development, and biomedical areas. Grand Forks is home to an air force base and the first UAS development park, data centers, a tech accelerator (and another one currently being developed). Logistically, we just happen to be the perfect position for high tech development. And one more thing, we have a great workforce of really smart people.

