Humphreys County, TN

I-40 eastbound closed in Humphreys County after 'multiple storm related crashes,' THP says

By Rachel Wegner, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago
Interstate 40 eastbound is closed near the State Route 13 interchange in Hurricane Mills due to "multiple storm related crashes," the Tennessee Highway Patrol reported.

"Please seek alternate routes for the next couple of hours," THP said in a tweet.

Traffic appears to be snarled for miles in Humphreys County and Dickson County along the I-40, according to a traffic map provided by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Severe weather swept through Tennessee overnight Friday and early Saturday morning, triggering multiple tornado and severe storm warnings.

No details were immediately available on how many vehicles were involved, if there were any injuries or when I-40 would reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Find reporter Rachel Wegner at rawegner@tennessean.com or on Twitter @rachelannwegner.

