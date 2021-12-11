Southwestern Randolph girls pressure Trinity in 63-34 win

TRINITY — Southwestern Randolph coach Seth Baxter opted have his girls use a full-court press to start the game with Trinity on Thursday.

To say it paid off would be an understatement.

The undefeated Cougars started the game on a 19-1 run and were never challenged in their PAC-7 opener. Southwestern Randolph's 63-34 win lifted the Cougars' record to 4-0.

"I thought our girls played hard," Baxter said. "This was our third game in three days. We've gotten better in each game and I think our defensive pressure got us going in the first half."

Alexis Maness led the Cougars with 15 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 blocks. Carley Everhart had 11 points, 10 assists and 6 steals. Kassidy Glasgow contributed 11 points, 5 steals and 4 assists.

The Cougars expanded their lead to 39-14 by halftime and led by as many as 37 points in the second half.

Many of the steals off the press led to breakaway layups. Trinity (1-4) still played hard as several of the layups were heavily contested.

"We work on that all the time," Baxter said. "I tell them the team that scores the most points is going to win, so we work on offense a lot, getting around the rim, playing through contact. We did a good job of that tonight."

Autumn Gentry led Trinity with a game-high 24 points.

When the Cougars threatened to increase the margin to 40 in the third quarter and force a running clock, Gentry went on a tear, scoring seven points in the final minute of the period.

