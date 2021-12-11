ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

All The Style And More At 13329 Rolling Hills Lane

By Nikki Barringer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well now here’s a meticulously manicured gem in North Dallas. It’s right across the way from the coveted Northwood Hills and it’s just as impressive. The massive front lawn brings it with the curb appeal. Am I the only one that wants to walk barefoot in that grass? No? Didn’t think...

This Vaquero Mediterranean is Fit For 'Selling Sunset'

If the ladies on Selling Sunset had the opportunity to list this Vaquero Mediterranean mansion, the nails would be out!. For those of you that have not indulged, Selling Sunset, the Netflix luxury real estate series, is like the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills meets Million Dollar Listing. It’s filled...
Barbara Arredondo Finds New Home at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's

Barbara Arredondo says that it’s hard to put into words why she came to Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s in September. Despite being in a good situation, she said making the change was something she felt in her bones. She’d always wanted to be with Briggs at some point, was impressed by the firm’s marketing and the way they work with their agents.
Gawthorne's Hut Is An Off-Grid Cabin in Mudgee With an Angular Roof

Cameron Anderson Architects designed a unique off-grid cabin just outside of Mudgee, NSW, Australia, with plans for it to be used as a vacation rental. Gawthorne’s Hut features a striking angled roof with an interior clad in wood, making for a cozy stay. Spanning approximately 430 square feet, the hut is designed with an open floor plan making the most of every inch.
42996 Lost Farm Terrace

IMMEDIATE Delivery!!! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Interior Unit beauty won't last long. The community is nestled among the lush tree preserve and winding creeks, Woodlands at Goose Creek offers homeowners a luxurious and peaceful retreat within the surroundings of historic Leesburg, VA. Within walking distance to Village of Leesburg, shopping and dining plus the everyday conveniences you will find everything you need and more. This homes offers an open design that is perfect for entertaining or larger gathers. With impressive features such as a 10' extension, multiple entertaining areas, and beautiful gourmet kitchen with huge center quartz island. Call today, we are confident you will love calling Woodlands at Goose Creek home. Open Daily - Monday through Sat 10am to 6pm. Sunday 12pm to 6pm.
421 Park Hill Drive

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year… For an Open House

Who lists their home during the holidays? Really smart people, that’s who. It used to be in Dallas real estate that sellers waited until the spring bulbs began protruding from the warming earth to list their home for sale. By then, buyers often had their tax refund burning a hole in their pocket, the weather was warmer for house hunting, and with the kids’ summer break coming up, a move was easier.
36 Black Bedrooms That Will Inspire A Makeover

While we're frequently confronted with images of all-white bedrooms, black sleep spaces are definitely having a moment, too. If you're hesitant to hop on board with this trend because you worry such spaces may appear unwelcoming or moody, note that there are so many ways to style a mostly black bedroom so that it speaks to you and your individual style.
