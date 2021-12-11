ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boosters OK’d For 16 & 17 Year Olds

 2 days ago

Today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized the use of booster doses of Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines for persons 16 and 17 years of age who have already completed their vaccination series. Shortly after the boosters were authorized for...

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

This Is How Long Your Booster Will Last, New Study Says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have now authorized booster shots for all adults. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said this new decision was the result of "compelling evidence" indicating that booster shots have safely increased people's protection against both symptomatic infection and severe COVID. Many health officials had been pushing for the agencies to make this decision over the past few weeks, as research has shown that protection from the vaccines has been waning over time in all age groups. But if the immune response from the first two shots fell after just a few months, how long will the added protection from a COVID booster last?
HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNET

Moderna booster shot and omicron: CDC guidance, effectiveness, side effects and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly 7 million booster shots -- from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Jonhson -- were given last week in the US, a record high so far. The reason? In part, according to White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients, is that people want to protect themselves against the omicron variant. "The best thing you can do if you're concerned about omicron is to get boosted," he said during a White House briefing on Tuesday.
HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Do This Before Getting Your Booster, Virus Experts Warn

Officials ended months of drawn-out debate when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded eligibility for COVID-19 boosters on Nov. 19. Now, many are making appointments and preparing for their additional dose, adding to the over 36 million people who have already received their supplemental shot, according to CDC data. But while official guidelines on what to do before getting your COVID booster remain almost identical to the guidelines for initial shots, there is one thing doctors are saying you should avoid leading up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Moderna booster shot update: New guidance, programs, stats to know as omicron arrives

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is now confirmed in multiple states across the US, including Hawaii, California, Minnesota and New York. Along with doubling down on vaccines, the US launched a new campaign to bring COVID-19 vaccine boosters to 100 million people who are still eligible to receive them. (President Joe Biden's campaign also includes "free" at-home COVID-19 test kits and stricter travel rules for international travelers.)
PHARMACEUTICALS
Knowridge Science Report

Should I mix and match my COVID-19 booster shot?

As concerns about the omicron variant mount, federal public health officials have strengthened their stance on booster shots for COVID-19 vaccines. On Monday, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a recommendation that everyone ages 18 and older get a booster shot six months after their second injection of one of the mRNA vaccines, or two months after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
healththoroughfare.com

New Evidence Proves the COVID-19 Booster Is Definitely Needed!

Pfizer and BioNTech just announced that some preliminary studies seem to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that the vaccine boosters are effective and needed in the fight against COVID-19 while the Omicron threat becomes bigger and bigger and the Delta variant continues to spread and destroy lives. According...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

The CDC Just Made This Urgent Booster Update

After expanding eligibility for boosters on Nov. 19, health officials added more urgency to the ongoing push to get as many people as possible vaccinated against COVID-19. So far, 40.2 million people have sought out their extra doses, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But now, the emphasis to get boosted in the face of holiday travel and increased indoor gatherings is also being met by yet another change in the virus that could change the course of the pandemic. As a result, the CDC has made an urgent update to its COVID-19 booster guidelines that will have a significant effect.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

Biden Rules Out New Lockdowns in Response to Omicron But Predicts ‘New Normal’ for Vaccines, Says Administration Looking at Further Boosters

President Joe Biden ruled out fresh lockdowns as a response to a new variant of Covid-19 but told reporters at a Monday press conference that his administration was looking into the possibility of additional vaccine booster shots. “I’ll be putting forward a detailed strategy outlining how we’re going to fight...
U.S. POLITICS

