Tonight's Forecast: Clearing skies and breezy

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Winds will dwindle tonight, remaining slightly breezy along the lakeshore. Skies are clearing over West Michigan tonight. Overnight low temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Mostly sunny skies settle in for Sunday and Monday, with a bit of a breeze. However, winds will be nowhere near as strong as today! High temperatures for Sunday and Monday will be in the middle to upper 40s. Above normal temperatures will be the main player over the next 7-14 days! At this point, we have at least a 60-90 percent chance of above normal temperatures leading almost up to Christmas. That said, it will be difficult to get accumulating snow during this time frame. It continues to look more and more like the possibility of a "green" Christmas, but stay up on later forecasts!

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy with a few lingering snowflakes. Low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds from the west/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Breezy with sustained winds from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of a light stray shower. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain shower chances. Highs near 60 degrees.

