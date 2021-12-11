Showmen's League Christmas party returns to entertain Chicago kids at Hanson Park Elementary

A tradition of more than 70 years returned to Chicago's Northwest Side Friday at Hanson Park Elementary.

Santa made a pit stop before the Christmas rush begins, and there was plenty of magic for students to witness.

"These kids are so appreciative and they show you how much they care and enjoy the show," said Bill Johnson, past president of the Showmen's League.

The Showmen's League Christmas party has been putting on a performance for thousands of underprivileged and disabled kids nationwide. They had several holiday acts that lit up the school gym.

Kids were spaced out between seats because of COVID precautions. It's made for a different type of celebration this year, but it was one the kids and teachers were just happy to see in person again.

"I think it's a prep of the heart," said Pastor Dan Woodward, Showmen's League chaplain. "Get these kids thinking of Christmas and what it's about, about giving back."

"This year it's so nice to just be in person and see these kids smiling faces," Johnson added.

And after the special Christmas show, the party continued for the kids with some gifts.

The Showmen's Christmas party also donates thousands of dollars in scholarships nationwide. Now, they'll keep the holiday spirit going with more shows while Santa gets ready to drop off presents on Christmas.