Homeless

Real options needed for city's homeless

By Anne Sweeney Mankato
 2 days ago

As I drove my spouse to work this morning on the first single digit temperature day of the end of the year, I witnessed an old man briskly walking down the street pushing a baby stroller full of camping gear. I am sad to say I live in a...

Conflict escalates in feeding Rapid City’s homeless population

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There has been an escalating conflict this week between members of Rapid City’s homeless community and city officials. Mayor Steve Allender is responding after being accused of trying to shut down a weekly feed for the homeless that occurs at the bandshell at Memorial Park. Indigenous activists are also responding to the conflict.
City of Asheville responds to homeless camp clearing

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The City of Asheville has released a statement following the removal of a homeless camp near Interstate-240 and Haywood Street Congregation this week. The full statement reads:. There has been much discussion over the past few weeks about the tent encampment that has grown near...
Editorial: SLO County needs a new approach on homelessness

A county-wide joint powers authority could be the solution. –Novelist Pearl Buck wrote, “The test of a civilization is the way it cares for its helpless members”. Sadly, if we were scored on how we care for our homeless neighbors, we would receive a failing grade. Every homeless encampment, overflowing shopping cart, and lonely soul sleeping on a cold sidewalk is a powerful reminder that we must do better.
Group wants Asheville leaders to come up with humane plan for dealing with city's homeless

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of the Human Relations Commission of Asheville are angry about how the city dealt with a homeless camp that was dismantled Thursday. They reached out to News 13 after seeing the images of bulldozers and backhoes cleaning out tents and belongings of the homeless who were living at the site along Patton Avenue and Interstate 240.
Winter brings struggles for people facing homelessness in Montpelier

Winter brings struggles for people facing homelessness in Montpelier. Winter brings struggles for people facing homelessness in Montpelier. White House reveals new COVID plans as omicron is found in US | Morning in America. The grinch's cave. County health officials prepare for Omicron variant. CDC ramps up surveillance at 4...
City of Bangor removes homeless encampment area

BANGOR — City workers began cleaning up a homeless encampment near the waterfront early Tuesday morning. Despite the city citing safety reasons for the order, the move has left many of those affected with concern and uncertainty. The city issued an ordinance to have the encampment area under the Interstate...
City Seeking Volunteers for 2022 Pasadena Homeless Count

The seeking is looking for volunteers to help conduct the 2022 homeless count. The count will take place the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 25, and the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 26.. The event sets in motion a year full of education, engagement and action for the Pasadena Partnership to End Homelessness.
Denver Rescue Mission Speaks On Needs Of Homeless Ahead Of City Meeting

(CBS4) – Denver’s Department of Housing Stability has put together a a draft version of its 2022 action plan to address homelessness in the city. A public meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the plan, as well as the Affordable Housing Fund Ordinance. (credit: CBS) The Metro Denver Homeless Initiative’s count for 2021 showed a 40% increase in the number of people staying in emergency shelter on a single night, and the number of people experiencing homelessness for the first time doubled since the 2020 count. Brad Meuli, the President/CEO of the Denver Rescue Mission, said their shelters are currently...
City releases homeless study, survey

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that the Ward 2 councilor's name is Lauren Schueler, not Elizabeth Schueler. The Transcript regrets the error. The City of Norman has released a long awaited study and strategic plan to address homelessness and asks for the public’s input for initial strategies via a survey and upcoming listening sessions.
Washington City Mission assists area homeless

What began in 1941 as a soup kitchen has grown into a beautiful campus that offers food, shelter and clothing to the homeless and hopeless in Washington County. “Hope is probably one of the biggest things that people are lacking. When they come here to the City Mission, hope becomes alive,” said Dean Gartland, president and CEO of the Washington City Mission. “There is light at the end of the tunnel. Life will absolutely be different for them when they leave here.”
