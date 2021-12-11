ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils in four-way fight for Joao Felix

By Greg Lea
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United are one of four Premier League clubs interested in signing Joao Felix, according to reports. The Portugal international faces an uncertain future at Atletico Madrid, who...

