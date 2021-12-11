Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils in four-way fight for Joao Felix

Like last weekend, there was another dominant midfield display from Rodri. Like last weekend, another breakthrough was made possible by a divine Joao Cancelo pass. Like last weekend, it was another comfortable, professional Manchester City win worthy of the status of champions. And though he would never admit it publicly, deep down Pep Guardiola may be ever so slightly encouraged that history is starting to repeat itself.It was this time last season, as the temperature dipped and nights drew in, that Guardiola and his players embarked on what would become a 28-game winning run in all competitions, transforming themselves from...
