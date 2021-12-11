Wrestling Homecoming scheduled Tuesday

MOUNT OLIVE -Homecoming and Pickle Classic Weekend are always a great way for alumni to come back to the University of Mount Olive campus to engage and reconnect with their alma mater. This year, many younger alumni brought their children, for the first time, to events like breakfast with Troy and the downtown Mount Olive events. For some of these youngsters, it was their first introduction to UMO. Alumni from the early years returned to campus for the weekend to attend affinity and departmental reunions, the Awards Ceremony, and the Atrium Dedication in honor of UMO Alumnus Gary Fenton Barefoot from the Class of 1959. Current students enjoyed a t-shirt swap, movie matinee, and an action-packed weekend of basketball.

