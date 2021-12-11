NCBOR Directors & Officers

DEARBORN – Finance Director Ginger Burke-Miller was unanimously elected to the position of vice president for the Michigan Government Finance Officers Association’s board of directors in October. Burke-Miller has served the city of Dearborn as its finance director and treasurer since 2019. She brought experience to the role having worked...
The Securities and Exchange Commission has named Ernesto A. Lanza as the new acting director for the Office of Municipal Securities. The announcement of the appointment came after Rebecca Olsen’s move from director to deputy chief became public following the retirement of longtime regulator and former deputy chief Mark Zehner.
After more than 15 years in office, Columbus County Board of Elections Director Carla Strickland plans to retire from her position. County Attorney Amanda Prince confirmed Friday afternoon that Strickland is still employed with the county, but “She gave us permission to advertise for her position due to a future date for retirement.” The position was listed Friday on the county’s “job openings” website.
The North Dakota Retirement & Investment Office, which oversees some $20 billion of assets, has assigned Jan Murtha to the role of executive director, according to The Bismarck Tribune. Murtha joined the agency in 2020, and previously served as the office’s deputy executive director and chief retirement officer. She has...
The South Central Workforce Development Board (SCWDB) and Chief Local Elected Officials voted Friday, Nov. 19, to name Terra Napier as executive director. Napier will officially begin her new role Dec. 1. “I am thankful for the opportunity to serve the region in this role. I believe my years of...
Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin announced that Seth Hahn has been named to lead the Assembly Majority Office as its new executive director, upon the retirement of Anthony “Skip” Cimino, which was reported earlier this week. Hahn has been the deputy executive director since October 2020, working for Cimino.
LINCOLN – A notable member of Gov. Pete Ricketts' team is leaving government, according to a press release issued by the governor's office Friday. Taylor Gage, who served as an advisor to Ricketts prior to his election to office, and has most recently served as the governor's director of strategic communications, is stepping down from his current role, the press release stated. The departure was confirmed in a separate email from Gage shortly afterward.
DENVER (AP) — The director of Colorado's Office of Behavioral Health has told employees and office partners he will resign at the end of February to pursue other opportunities. Robert Werthwein made the announcement in an email obtained by Axios Denver, which reported on the resignation Thursday. Werthwein has...
MACOMB/MOLINE — Western Illinois University IT Manager/Director of Web Services Jeremy Merritt has been named the interim executive director of University Technology (uTech)/Chief Information Officer at WIU, effective Dec. 10. He replaces Rebecca Slater, who has accepted another position off campus. A national search will be held during the Spring 2022 semester.
Hear this month's Focus on Hoisington show with Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell and Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper that aired Dec. 9, 2021. The Focus on Hoisington program airs the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
CONVOY — The Crestview Local Board of Education selected Wednesday, Jan. 5 as the date for its organizational meeting at its December meeting Monday evening. The organizational meeting will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the budget hearing, and the regular January Board meeting. Board President John Auld was appointed President Pro-Tem.
SIDNEY — The dedication of four men who helped with the Field of Crosses was honored by the Shelby County Historical Society during its combined Legacy and Volunteer Appreciation Open House on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the newly renovated Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center located at 115 E. North St.
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has named Carlos Rascon to the Executive Leadership Team as the new deputy director of operational excellence. A retired U.S. Marine Corps major and decorated F-18 fighter pilot veteran, Rascon served as the executive officer at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Headquarters Squadron, where he managed more than 300 employees. He served tours of duty in Iraq and Kosovo.
