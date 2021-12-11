NCBOR Directors & Officers

LINCOLN – A notable member of Gov. Pete Ricketts' team is leaving government, according to a press release issued by the governor's office Friday. Taylor Gage, who served as an advisor to Ricketts prior to his election to office, and has most recently served as the governor's director of strategic communications, is stepping down from his current role, the press release stated. The departure was confirmed in a separate email from Gage shortly afterward.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO