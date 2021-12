In another sign of a boom in entrepreneurship during the pandemic, "How to start a business," beat "How to get a job," in Google search queries in 2021. Google's just-released "Year in Search" showcases the tech giant's data from the past 11-plus months, broken down into a list of global hot topics and interactive timelines. The company did not respond to a request to specify how many times people searched "How to start a business," but its findings jibe with U.S. Census Bureau data, which show that new business formations, while lower than their all-time high in 2020, remained elevated this year. In November, more than 400,000 new business applications were filed.

