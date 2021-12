One of the most quietly significant games of the 00s has been transformed here into a visually incredible, endlessly rewarding dark fantasy. Make your way through imposing medieval castles, a horrendous prison tower and foul swamps using a sword, shield, wand and whatever else you can scavenge to defend yourself against what you find there. This game can be brutal and unforgiving – progress is hard-won, the combat is exciting and consequential, and the bosses are legendary – but you can always summon other players to help you, and if you can engage with its challenge, this is a game you’ll never forget.

