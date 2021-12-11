ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges Begin Requiring Covid-19 Boosters As Omicron Lurks

By Michael T. Nietzel
Forbes
 2 days ago
As the fall semester draws to a close, a number of colleges and universities are beginning to issue mandates that students, faculty and staff receive vaccine booster shots prior to, or shortly after, returning for the spring, 2022 semester. Announcements of the booster requirements began this month as evidence...

whdh.com

UMass Amherst requiring students to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - The University of Massachusetts — Amherst is requiring all students to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot as part of its existing requirement that students be fully immunized against the virus. UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy announced the new requirement in a letter to students...
AMHERST, MA
Wesleyan Argus

University Requires COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot for Spring Semester

The University will require all students, staff, and faculty to receive a COVID-19 booster shot for the spring semester. President Michael Roth ’78 announced the requirement in an all-campus email on Tuesday, Nov. 23, writing that copies of updated vaccination cards should be uploaded to WesPortal by Friday, Jan. 14.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Saint Mary’s to require students receive COVID-19 booster for spring

In an email sent to Saint Mary’s students Thursday, interim vice president for student affairs Gloria Roldan Jenkins announced the College will extend the COVID-19 vaccine requirement to include the booster. Students will need to provide booster documentation by Feb. 28, 2022. The requirement applies to students living on...
COLLEGES
New York Post

US medical schools enrolled the largest and most diverse class in history in 2021

Medical school applications and enrollments skyrocketed to record highs during the 2021-22 school year across the US, especially among underrepresented minorities, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC). Applications typically rise and fall by 2% or 3% for the past 20 years, but for the 2021-22 season, they...
COLLEGES
State
Maine State
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
UC Tangerine

Utica College offers incentive to students who receive COVID-19 booster

Utica College is offering an incentive to students who receive their COVID-19 booster shot, according to a campus wide email sent out on Nov. 22. Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the new Omicron variant, President Laura Casamento announced that the college will reward students with a gift card incentive if they choose to receive their COVID-19 booster in efforts to have more students receive their booster.
UTICA, NY
Washington Examiner

University of Pennsylvania shows the problems with COVID vaccine efficacy

As a recent graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, I still receive notifications on my phone from the school when there are emergencies, if someone is the victim of a crime, or if the school shuts down due to inclement weather. I also receive notifications about the school’s COVID policies.
COLLEGES
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carleton College#Bowdoin College#Middlebury College#Emerson College#Tulane University#Omicron#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson#Syracuse University
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Delaware Online | The News Journal

With omicron variant lurking, COVID-19 cases in Delaware reach highs not seen since January

Delaware saw the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases since January on Dec. 3, according to state data. There were 776 new positive cases on Dec. 3, reaching rates not seen since the beginning of the year. The number represents a sharp uptick from the 285 new positive cases that were reported four days earlier, on Nov. 29, according to state data.
DELAWARE STATE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
KPVI Newschannel 6

South Dakota organization named finalist in Build Back Better Challenge

(The Center Square) – A project that would create a financial hub for Native American communities in North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming and Montana is one of 60 finalists in the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s (EDA) Build Back Better Regional Challenge, according to a news release from the U.S. Department Commerce.
BUSINESS
CNN

'No vaccine required' is the latest tactic to attract workers

San Francisco (CNN Business) — In the search for workers in this tight labor market, companies have courted new hires with the promise of higher wages, sign-on bonuses, ample vacation time, and childcare. The latest: "No vaccine required." That three-word phrase is popping up across online job listings (sometimes emphatically...
HEALTH
waheagle.com

Medical student awarded scholarship

Jordyn Wirkkala is one of four medical students to be awarded $5,000 from the Dr. Burr Field Scholarship Fund for 2021. Wirkkala attends the Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine in Yakima. The Dr. Burr Field Scholarship is given to students in their fourth year of...
CATHLAMET, WA
QuadCities.com

Western Illinois University Students Honored for Volunteerism

Three Western Illinois University students recently received the U.S. President’s Volunteer Service Award for their work with the Cass-Putman Rescue Squad. Sophomores Elizabeth Markley, a political science major from Smithfield, received the silver award, and Bradley Mercer, a geographic information systems major and Taylor Lester, a fire protection services major, both from Cuba, received the gold award. They were recognized with the service award at a ceremony on Sept. 11 in Cuba. The trio were nominated by Cass-Putman Rescue Squad Chief Bob Schnarr.
COLLEGES
The Conversation U.S.

The US doesn't have enough faculty to train the next generation of nurses

Despite a national nursing shortage in the United States, over 80,000 qualified applications were not accepted at U.S. nursing schools in 2020, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. This was due primarily to a shortage of nursing professors and a limited number of clinical placements where nursing students get practical job training. Additional constraints include a shortage of experienced practitioners to provide supervision during clinical training, insufficient classroom space and inadequate financial resources. Although the 80,000 may not account for students who apply to multiple nursing schools, it clearly suggests that not all qualified students are able to...
MARYLAND STATE
