Working in a restaurant, bar, coffee shop, or any place that serves food & drink is a fast-paced, always-on career. You're constantly required to think on your feet, making quick and informed decisions to keep your business running smoothly. On the 7shifts blog and social media, we seek to provide actionable and informative content to help restaurant people learn about every corner of the industry. But we also recognize that many managers are often thrust into these positions with little to no formal training. And there's a desire for that kind of training: According to data from 7shifts' 2020 State of Restaurant Labor Management report, 50% of hospitality professionals want more training and professional development opportunities in order to stay engaged and working in the hospitality industry.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO