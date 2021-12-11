COVID-hit Tottenham risks forfeit as UEFA scraps Rennes game

Tottenham’s Europa Conference League home clash against Rennes will not be played, Uefa has announced. Spurs confirmed late on Wednesday that the game, which would have been their concluding match in Group G, would not take place the next day following a number of positive coronavirus cases at the club, with Rennes then accusing them of making an “unilateral decision”. A subsequent statement from Uefa on Saturday said attempts to reschedule the fixture had been unsuccessful and that it will now not happen at all, with the matter being referred to its control, ethics and disciplinary body for a decision to be taken.

