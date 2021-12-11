ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

COVID-hit Tottenham risks forfeit as UEFA scraps Rennes game

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham’s postponed Europa Conference League game against Rennes will not be...

Soccer-Spurs game against Rennes postponed, UEFA confirms

LONDON (Reuters) – Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa Conference League group game at home to Rennes on Thursday will not go ahead as planned, UEFA has confirmed, after a COVID-19 outbreak at the Premier League club. Spurs said on Wednesday the match had been called off after manager Antonio Conte...
Uefa scraps plan to reschedule Spurs v Rennes with outcome still unclear

Tottenham’s Europa Conference League home clash against Rennes will not be played, Uefa has announced. Spurs confirmed late on Wednesday that the game, which would have been their concluding match in Group G, would not take place the next day following a number of positive coronavirus cases at the club, with Rennes then accusing them of making an “unilateral decision”. A subsequent statement from Uefa on Saturday said attempts to reschedule the fixture had been unsuccessful and that it will now not happen at all, with the matter being referred to its control, ethics and disciplinary body for a decision to be taken.
Tottenham’s clash with Rennes will not be played with UEFA set to decide outcome

Tottenham’s Europa Conference League home clash against Rennes will not be played, UEFA has announced. Spurs announced late on Wednesday that the game, which would have been their concluding match in Group G, would not take place the next day following a number of positive coronavirus cases at the club, with Rennes then accusing them of making an “unilateral decision”.
Tottenham and Rennes differ on how UEFA should approach postponed Conference League clash

Tottenham Hotspur and Rennes at loggerheads regarding postponed UEFA Conference League tie. According to the French news outlet Ouest France via French Football News (h/t Daily Mail Online), Tottenham Hotspur have proposed a postponed date for the UEFA Europa Conference League clash, but Stade Rennes have instead demanded the fixture be cancelled. The match had to get rescheduled due to a Covid outbreak in the Spurs camp.
UEFA declares Tottenham’s ECL match postponed; Rennes reportedly unwilling to reschedule

It’s official, sorta! After a few hours of speculation that involved Tottenham Hotspur making a unilateral statement about today’s scheduled Europa Conference League match and Rennes sniping back and accusing Spurs of “lacking fair play,” UEFA has finally weighed in. The federation issued a short statement that confirmed Tottenham’s statement, saying that match today will NOT take place due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at Spurs.
Uefa insist Tottenham vs Rennes must go ahead despite Covid outbreak

Uefa insisted on Thursday morning that Tottenham’s Europa Conference League match against Rennes was still scheduled to go ahead tonight, despite the Premier League club claiming it has been postponed. After a Covid outbreak at Tottenham’s training ground, eight first-team players and five members of staff have returned positive tests, and the club released a statement on Wednesday confirming it had “unilaterally” reached a decision to call the match off. Rennes said the decision “had not been confirmed by Uefa in any way” and cited a “lack of fair play”. Amid the conflicting statements, Uefa clarified on Thursday morning...
