Might be an unfamiliar name to the casual end user, but these days the top tech pros know it as the operating system (OS) that basically makes the internet happen. If you have been managing Windows servers for some time, or worked in other segments of the technology world, you have probably run into a Linux fanatic who proudly promotes their enthusiasm for the UNIX-like OS with an image of Tux the Linux Penguin on a t-shirt or mousepad. (You might even know someone who thinks it should be called GNU/Linux, but that’s a whole other kettle of fish.)

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO