OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 New has declared a First Alert Day for Wednesday. We are tracking the potential for damaging wind gusts along with record warmth. A powerful storm system will swing out into the plains early Wednesday morning, pushing a warm front through Nebraska and Iowa during the morning hours. This storm system will feature very low pressure, which will result in powerful winds across the plains states. The strong winds will help to pull in some unusually warm air, setting the stage for record warmth. Temperatures will likely jump into the 60s and 70s Wednesday afternoon, potentially smashing record highs across the region. The record for the entire month of December of 72 degrees could be in jeopardy here in the metro.

OMAHA, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO