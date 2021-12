Having won back-to-back games over Top 15 teams, Alabama hits the road to take on the struggling Memphis Tigers. The Crimson Tide are coming off an impressive 83-82 win at home over No. 14 ranked Houston on Saturday night in what-was one of the top overall college basketball games of the year so far during the 2021-22 season. Shooting a combined 52% from the field, Alabama impressed in almost all facets against the Cougars, but did struggle in a few areas also, most-notably being out-rebounded 21-7 on the offensive glass.

