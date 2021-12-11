ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hospital worker was on her way home when she disappeared, police believe

By Sophie Corcoran
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28QOKy_0dKBPyI200

A missing children’s hospital worker was last seen on a bus home after withdrawing money from a cashpoint, police have said.

Petra Srncova, 32, a senior nurse assistant at Evelina London Children’s Hospital, has been missing since November 28.

She is thought to have left work at about 7.45pm that Sunday and withdrew the money before getting on a bus towards Elephant and Castle, south London.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said Ms Srncova changed to another bus, travelling towards her home in Camberwell south London, and was last seen at about 8.22pm.

She is believed to have been wearing a green coat and was carrying a red backpack.

Ms Srncova was reported missing on Friday December 3 by a colleague. Her family in the Czech Republic have not heard from her, the force said.

The Evelina hospital said on Twitter: “We are extremely concerned about our valued colleague Petra who is missing. We want to encourage anyone who may have any information that could help to find her to contact the police.”

A man has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and is in custody.

Harriet Harman MP for Camberwell and Peckham, has called on the public to help search for Petra, and will help put up posters near her home on Saturday.

She will also hold a press conference in the area later on Saturday.

Detective Superintendent Clair Kelland, from the Central South Command Unit, said: “We continue to grow increasingly worried about Petra and we are doing everything we can to try and find her.

“Her disappearance is out of character and, of course, her loved ones are extremely concerned and want to know where she is.

“Please think about if you’ve seen her, or maybe come into contact with her. If you have any information whatsoever, please get in touch and help us with our inquiries.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC referencing 21MIS033753.

Comments / 11

Related
The Independent

Body found in search for missing nursing assistant Petra Srncova

A body has been found in a park in connection with the search for missing nursing assistant Petra Srncova, the Metropolitan Police have said.Officers were called to Brunswick Park, close to where the 32-year-old was last seen, just before lunchtime on Sunday by a member of the public.Forensic officers remain at the park as investigations continue.The force said Ms Srncova’s family have been informed although formal identification has yet to take place.While formal identification awaits, Petra’s family have been informed of this developmentMet PoliceA tweet sent from the Czech foreign minister suggested the body found was that of Ms Srncova.Jakub...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man arrested over disappearance of Petra Srncova released on bail

A man has been released on bail pending further inquiries after being arrested in connection with the disappearance of Petra Srncova.Ms Srncova, 32, vanished on November 28 after boarding two buses on her way home from Evelina London Children’s Hospital, where she worked as a nursing assistant.She was last seen in the Camberwell area, where she lives, at around 8.22pm and was reported missing by a colleague on December 3.The Metropolitan Police said a man arrested in connection with her disappearance earlier this week had been released from custody pending further inquiries.Ms Srncova’s family in her native Czech Republic are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Children#Central London#South London#Castle#Metropolitan Police#Evelinalondon#Twitter#Dci#Lambethmps
The Independent

Family of missing nurse assistant ‘desperately worried’

The family of a missing nurse assistant are said to be “desperately worried about her”. Petra Srncova, 32, is believed to have disappeared on her way home from work at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital on November 28. She was reported missing by a concerned colleague last...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Death of nursing assistant Petra Srncova ‘not suspicious’

Early investigations into the death of nursing assistant Petra Srncova suggest the circumstances were not suspicious, police said.Officers found a body in Brunswick Park, in Camberwell south London close to where the 32-year-old was last seen, just before lunchtime on Sunday, after being called by a member of the public.The Metropolitan Police said Ms Srncova’s family have been informed but formal identification has yet to take place.But the Czech foreign minister, Jakub Kulhanek, has suggested the body found was that of Ms Srncova.Her death is being treated as unexplained but initial inquiries suggest the circumstances are not suspiciousMetropolitan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

13-Year-Old Missing Teen Rescued After Police Find Chatroom Of Kids Planning To Run Away

The search for a missing 13-year-old boy led to investigators stumbling upon disturbing chatrooms where teenagers bonded over one single mission—leaving behind their families and running away from home. The teenager was later tracked down and rescued along with other chatroom members he ran away with. Their chats were discovered...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Family of mother, 25, who died after waiting THREE DAYS for help in crashed car alongside her dead boyfriend are handed £1million from Police Scotland over its failure to respond to emergency call

The family of a young mother who died after waiting three days for help escaping from a crashed car will receive more than £1 million in damages from police. Lamara Bell, 25, and her partner John Yuill, 28 died after their car went off the M9 motorway near Stirling on July 5, 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Police appeal to find 18-year-old girl missing since Saturday

Bobbi-Anne McLeod left her home in Leigham, Plymouth, at 6pm on Saturday evening and has not been seen since. Police have launched an appeal to try and find a teenager who has been missing from her home in Plymouth for the last three days. Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, left her home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police hunt three men who tried to ‘buy’ child from mother after stopping them on school run

Three men who approached a young mother on the school run and offered “a large amount of money” to buy her daughter are being hunted by police.The horrified woman was walking the child to the Lower Meadows Primary Academy in Sheffield when the incident happened, South Yorkshire Police have said.The mother, who has not been identified, said she ran off with her daughter to raise the alarm following the approach.But she said the men fled the scene almost immediately in a dark vehicle.The report has raised fears in South Yorkshire where only last month another mother reported a group of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

377K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy