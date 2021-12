On any given day former UFC champ-champ, Conor McGregor, is calling out someone. On Monday morning he’s chosen to hype a fight with the newly defended UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira. McGregor took to Instagram to call out the fighter, more politely than he has done in the past. First asking for a date, then tweeting the Irish flag and the Brazilian flag and then following that up with McGregor wearing the new version of a UFC belt in front of a photo of him holding up his two former titles.

UFC ・ 16 HOURS AGO