Freeland defensive back Alex Duley and Mount Pleasant tailback Max Humphrey were named to the Associated Press Division 3-4 all-state team. Duley, a 6-foot-5 senior, was a two-way standout for Freeland, helping the Falcons reach the Division 4 semifinals. Duley was named to the all-state team as a defensive back after making 61 tackles, 15 pass breakups and five interceptions. Offensively, he had 33 catches for 613 yards and eight touchdowns.

FREELAND, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO