Voices of Faith: There is room for everyone

One of my favorite movie references to a Christmas pageant comes from the movie, "Love Actually." A young girl shares the good news with her parents that she has a role in the year’s production, to which the parents lean in and ask with great anticipation, “Oh who are you? Mary? Joseph? A Shepherd?” The child shakes her head and gleefully responds, “I’m the lobster!”

Now, there are plenty of questions about this portion of the movie and certainly the matter of a lobster within a kosher household is one. But if we can look beyond the historical accuracy of the production, there is a wondrous truth about the story captured in the moment: there is room for everyone.

The gospel authors who feature the birth narrative include as part of the story an announcement to and welcome of guests. The author of the Gospel According to Luke features the announcement to the shepherds. Luke’s perspective is one from below and the shepherds (among the lowliest) are first to receive the good news and be welcomed in. The author of the Gospel According to Matthew directs the announcement in the form of a rising star seen by magi from the East. Matthew’s perspective is one toward the kingly status of Jesus and one whose concern extends to all nations.

Unlike most pageants, the gospel authors do not overlap to create a scene where shepherds and magi are crowded around the family. But the faithful imagination that can honor what is being shared within each story and the common story finds way to receive the generous hospitality and welcome that is foundational to this tradition.

Sure, it’s a small space and it’s already crowded with animals, but is there room enough for the shepherds? Yes. Their sheep too? Sure. Is there space for the magi and their gifts? Absolutely. Room enough for both parties? Yes. The neighbors that heard the sounds of labor and came to help? Definitely. The little drummer boy? Perhaps leave the drum but yes. A lobster? Again, there are other questions, but yes.

Part of the story of Christmas is the wide welcome and the gracious reception of all. The story and all that comes after isn’t about exclusion or supercession or supremacy, but welcome and blessed honoring of one another and that divinity that is before and within us all. Wherever and however the story is told to convey such a generous truth for us all today, it is a gift.

Blessings to all who are taking part in and sharing in storytelling this year. May the story you carry and the narrative you inhabit carry a wide welcome for us all.

Rev. Chris McCreight is ordained in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and currently serves as minister of the Hiram Christian Church and chaplain of Hiram College. He is on Twitter @revmccreight.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Voices of Faith: There is room for everyone