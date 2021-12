A new poll found many Americans have felt worn out or angry over pandemic-related changes to their lives. The Monmouth University poll released Wednesday, Dec. 15, found that a majority of respondents have felt worn out with these changes over the past 20 months while many have felt angry. The poll also found that many remain concerned about the coronavirus but that some said they are unlikely to get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 HOURS AGO