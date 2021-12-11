Robert Miller: Scientists anticipate Webb telescope and the ‘baby pictures’ it’ll take of universe

Nature highlights three key infographics from the week in science and research. You have full access to this article via your institution. How SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, evolves over the next several months and years will determine what the end of the pandemic will look like. An early variant, now known as Alpha, spread at least 50% faster than earlier circulating lineages. Along with two other variants — Beta and Gamma — it spread around the world. The Delta variant was identified in India in the spring of 2021. Once it arrived in the United Kingdom, Delta spread quickly and was found to be about 60% more transmissible than Alpha. Delta and its descendants now account for the vast majority of COVID-19 cases worldwide, and researchers expected these Delta lineages to eventually outcompete the last holdouts. But Omicron has undermined those predictions. Teams in Botswana and South Africa identified this variant in late November — although researchers say it is unlikely to have originated in either country — and scientists worldwide are working to gauge the threat that it poses.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO