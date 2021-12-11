ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Robert Miller: Scientists anticipate Webb telescope and the ‘baby pictures’ it’ll take of universe

By Robert Miller
NewsTimes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs December becomes January, the most technologically-advanced, most complicated and most expensive piece of origami ever imagined will begin unfolding in space as it reaches its destination a million miles away. If all goes as planned, this thing — the James Webb Space telescope — will begin its quest...

UPI News

NASA starts loading fuel for James Webb Space Telescope launch

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- NASA is loading fuel and oxidizer into the James Webb Space Telescope in the Guiana Space Center ahead of its scheduled December 22 launch. Teams at the space center in French Guiana are loading 63 gallons of fuel and oxidizer into the $9.7 billion telescope, which is the largest and most powerful telescope ever conceived.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
enewspf.com

“Gift-wrapping” the Rocket for the James Webb Space Telescope’s Dec. 22 Launch

Kourou, French Guiana-(ENEWSPF)- Taking advantage of the spin of the earth close to the equator to give an extra push, the James Webb Space Telescope is set to launch from Kourou, French Guiana, on December 22. Liftoff is currently scheduled for 7:20 AM EST. Above technicians are gift-wrapping the rocket that will be used to propel the James Webb telescope into space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fiction & Science

Is it True That the James Webb Telescope can solve many mysteries?

The James Webb Telescope, the solver of mysteries, is about to start! The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope is now less than a month away. If the god of space exploration wills it, on December 22, an Ariane launcher will bring into orbit the most perfect and expensive astronomical machine ever built by man, and then direct it to the distant Lagrange 2 region, a quiet and sheltered gravitational oasis from where it will begin to investigate the universe. While we pray that everything will go well, it will not be bad to try to understand what this technical prodigy can do for us. Research on NASA.
State
Washington State
greenbeltnewsreview.com

Webb Space Telescope Has Greenbelt Dreams Built In

The James Webb Space Telescope, much of which was designed and built in Goddard Space Flight Center, will be the world’s premier space science observatory. Right now, the telescope is moving into position for launch in French Guiana, and the NASA team, including Greenbelter Jonathan Gardner, is reflecting on the journey of getting it there. This is an excerpt, used with permission, from the Webb Blog, blogs.nasa.gov/webb/.
GREENBELT, MD
syr.edu

Wishing On a Star – Webb Telescope Could Detect Ancient Clusters

Launching this month, the James Webb Space Telescope will be one of the most revolutionary space exploration technology tools in modern history. Scientists plans to use the powerful telescope to study planets and other bodies in our solar system to learn more about their origin and evolution. Eric Coughlin is...
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Say Mercury Could Be a 'Relic' of the Early Earth

Sometimes a new beginning only comes from parting ways. Relatedly, scientists have come far in their ability to simulate the formulation of planets, peering into the ancient history of our solar system, and thereby learning how distant exoplanets might come into being and eventually support alien life. But one planet's origin has continued to leave scientists at a loss: Mercury. And an advancing model might reveal that Mercury's hidden beginnings are joined-at-the-hip to the very early life of Earth and Venus, according to a recently shared preprint study.
ASTRONOMY
Person
Heidi Hammel
NewsTimes

How to see the Geminid Meteor Shower in Connecticut

Stars won't be the only thing visible in the Connecticut skies on Monday night. The Geminid meteor shower is active in the night sky until Friday according to NASA, but Monday night into Tuesday morning provides the prime opportunity to view the spectacle. But what causes the meteor shower? And...
ASTRONOMY
Discovery

All Aboard the James Webb Space Telescope!

Getting anything into space is a pretty tricky proposition, and that goes double for telescopes. They have lots of fragile parts, especially their mirrors, which have to be ultra-precise to capture the best images possible. The Hubble Space Telescope has a mirror just over 7 feet across, which is just about the largest mirror you can get into space, given the diameter of the rocket itself.
ASTRONOMY
parabolicarc.com

NASA Invites Public to Share Excitement of Webb Space Telescope Launch

WASHINGTON (NASA PR) — NASA is inviting the public to take part in virtual activities and events ahead of the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope. Webb will be the world’s largest and most powerful space science observatory. It will build upon the discoveries of other missions to answer fundamental questions about the universe and its origins. Launch is scheduled for no earlier than Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 7:20 a.m. EST on an Ariane 5 launch vehicle from French Guiana.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Supermassive Black Holes on a Collision Course: Closest Pair of Supermassive Black Holes to Earth Ever Discovered

Using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT), astronomers have revealed the closest pair of supermassive black holes to Earth ever observed. The two objects also have a much smaller separation than any other previously spotted pair of supermassive black holes and will eventually merge into one giant black hole.
ASTRONOMY
New Scientist

The James Webb Space Telescope is expensive, but it should be worth it

THEY say good things come to those who wait. And when it comes to the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), we have been waiting long enough. Originally due to launch in 2007, it has been plagued by delays due to engineering problems, the need to find money to meet its soaring costs and, more recently, the covid-19 pandemic. It has now racked up a bill around 20 times its initial budget.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

COVID evolution and the Webb telescope — the week in infographics

Nature highlights three key infographics from the week in science and research. You have full access to this article via your institution. How SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, evolves over the next several months and years will determine what the end of the pandemic will look like. An early variant, now known as Alpha, spread at least 50% faster than earlier circulating lineages. Along with two other variants — Beta and Gamma — it spread around the world. The Delta variant was identified in India in the spring of 2021. Once it arrived in the United Kingdom, Delta spread quickly and was found to be about 60% more transmissible than Alpha. Delta and its descendants now account for the vast majority of COVID-19 cases worldwide, and researchers expected these Delta lineages to eventually outcompete the last holdouts. But Omicron has undermined those predictions. Teams in Botswana and South Africa identified this variant in late November — although researchers say it is unlikely to have originated in either country — and scientists worldwide are working to gauge the threat that it poses.
SCIENCE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

James Webb Space Telescope: A giant leap towards 'other Earths'?

There is only one Earth… that we know of. But outside our own solar system, other stars give warmth and light to planets and, possibly, life. Soon to offer a better look at these so-called exoplanets is NASA’s new James Webb telescope, which is set to launch this month and become the largest and most powerful observatory in orbit.
ASTRONOMY
Washington Post

James Webb Space Telescope will show us the universe like never before

In just a few days, an international team of scientists will launch a brand-new telescope into space, triggering the next age of cosmic discovery. The James Webb Space Telescope will have a sun shield the size of a tennis court and the ability to see galaxies formed more than 13.5 billion years ago.
GREENBELT, MD

