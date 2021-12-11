South Carolina Police Officer Arrested for Shoplifting While on Duty SCDN Graphics Department

Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a former officer with the York Police Department for Shoplifting at least nine times while on duty as a York Police Officer.

Kashin Mcelveen, 31, was charged with Misconduct in Office and Shoplifting.

The request for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate was made by the York Police Department.

Mcelveen was booked into the Moss Justice Center on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

The case will be prosecuted by the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.