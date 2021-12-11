ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, SC

South Carolina Police Officer Arrested for Shoplifting While on Duty

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0892Dz_0dKBNuP200
South Carolina Police Officer Arrested for Shoplifting While on DutySCDN Graphics Department

Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a former officer with the York Police Department for Shoplifting at least nine times while on duty as a York Police Officer.

Kashin Mcelveen, 31, was charged with Misconduct in Office and Shoplifting.

The request for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate was made by the York Police Department.

Mcelveen was booked into the Moss Justice Center on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

The case will be prosecuted by the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Comments / 61

Bebee Powers
2d ago

oh well. follow the law or go to jail. your badge is not a shield to break the law or make you above...so follow your oath.

Reply
22
Tee Kay
2d ago

he gonna be in PC. cant hang in the population behind bars. not unless they put him in with non violent offenders. gotta put him in maximum security. then make a reality tv show out of it. bang. I'll take 15%

Reply
7
Rachel Matthews
1d ago

This is just crazy...wow the police in some of theses county's just don't care and they think they are above the law bc they wear a badge. Its sad.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police: Endangered Missing Person

Kentucky State Police: Endangered Missing PersonKentucky State Police. The Kentucky State Police is requesting assistance in its investigation in locating Virginia Emerson, 73 of Hickman County. Emerson last made contact with her family on December 12, 2021, at 11:43 A.M. Emerson has dementia and may be experiencing a medical emergency.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
York, SC
York, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
SCDNReports

UPDATE: Kentucky State Police Conducting Death Investigation in Trigg County Now a Double Homicide

Kentucky State Police Conducting Death InvestigationSCDN Graphics Department. On Thursday, December 9th, Kentucky State Police were requested to investigate a death in Trigg County. Just before 10:30 AM, a Trigg County Deputy located an abandoned vehicle on KY 124 (Cerulean Road), west of Cerulean. The deputy discovered a deceased female in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
KENTUCKY STATE
SCDNReports

Ohio Grinch Hits Small Town Post Office

The West Unity Post Office was burglarized in the evening hours. The facility was also vandalized during this burglary. Through an initial investigation, several parcels were rifled, and their contents were either removed or stolen. Also during this burglary, several P.O. Boxes had mail removed and/or stolen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Police#Officer Arrested#The Moss Justice Center
SCDNReports

Portsmouth Officers Help Homeless Mom and Baby

Portsmouth officers discovered a dead body and tried to help a woman and baby with no place to go get out of the cold. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Just after 1 am, officers responded to an overdose on Walnut Street. By the...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Indiana State Police Arrest I-65 Shooter

Indiana State Police Arrest I-65 ShooterSCDN Graphics Department. Indiana State Police Dispatchers received a 911 call about a road rage incident on I-65 near Lafayette Road. The victim was instructed by dispatchers to pull off the interstate and check the vehicle for damage when safe to do so. Initially, no damage was found, however a short time later the victim called back and indicated damage consistent with gunshots was located on the vehicle, there were no reported injuries.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
SCDNReports

Woman Calls Police For Overflowing Toilet

A woman calls police for an overflowing toilet and a dog goes Krogering. We break down the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Just after noon, the Salvation Army reported a man screaming and yelling and throwing his food on the floor. It turned out to be a man who police have daily contact who has been arrested 54 times, mostly for disorderly conduct. An ambulance transported him to the hospital.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
85K+
Followers
3K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy