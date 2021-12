I will be in Battle Creek, Michigan this Friday with workers who have been on strike for over two months against Kellogg’s. Let me tell you why I’m going. In America today, we have more income and wealth inequality than at any time in the last 100 years. After adjusting for inflation, the average worker in America is making $40 dollars a week less today than he/she made 48 years ago. The result: millions of working class families are struggling to pay for health care, prescription drugs, housing, child care, higher education or put away funds for retirement. They are also trying hard to maintain their family life amidst irregular work scheduling patterns.

