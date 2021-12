Rummaging through an old box, I pulled out several ancient photos that magically transported me back to long forgotten, childhood memories. One nostalgic shot, faded and worn, showed my mama with me on her lap, as she rocked in her chair. I think this must have been just before bedtime. She often used that ritual to calm me down and usher me into sleep mode. Then she would read me children's stories until I nodded off. I remember one particular tale that was embellished by colorful illustrations. It showed two small kids holding hands and skipping down an idyllic dirt road, lined with massive shade trees leading to grandmother’s house. No, this wasn’t The Big Bad Wolf, but it had a similar background.

