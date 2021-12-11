Knowing the value of your business

How many hours you spend on something shouldn’t matter as much as the outcome. Do we get the message from society that time is valuable, and we shouldn’t waste it on things that don’t matter? That time is the single most precious factor in our lives that we cannot get back? This approach perhaps stems from the traditional working day and the education system. We were raised to spend long hours studying to gain a new skill, or an eight-hour workday to make a living. But is this kind of thinking still effective in our modern world?

