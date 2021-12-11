ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Fellow Fund reaches halfway mark

By HP STAFF
Herald-Palladium
 2 days ago

Southwest Michigan residents remained in the giving spirit, sending in $3,286.33 in the second week of donations for the Good Fellow Fund to help local families in need this holiday season. The fund has raised $17,237.33 in total this year, either through cash and checks mailed/dropped off at the...

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

Herald-Palladium

Luncheon kicks off Good Fellow Fund drive

BENTON HARBOR — The annual Newsie sale won’t be held this year, but that didn’t stop members of the Exchange Club of Southwest Michigan and area Lions Clubs from kicking off the Good Fellow Fund drive Tuesday at a festive luncheon at the Elks Club in Benton Harbor. The Good...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
foxlexington.com

3 Kansas sisters reach century mark at ages 104, 102, 100

Kopriva, 104, is the oldest of the three sisters, born on Nov. 5, 1917. Lucy Pochop, 102, is next in line with a birthday of June 11, 1919. The youngest, Frances Kompus, celebrated her 100th birthday on Nov. 11. The three women, who are mothers and grandmothers, grew up on...
KANSAS STATE
Roanoke Times

Good Neighbors Fund: Kitchen volunteers nourished by serving

Steve Nettemeyer, 63, and Jane Hoffman, 76, have several things in common. They both like to garden, they both had a grandmother who loved to cook, and on Mondays, they work in the kitchen at Roanoke Area Ministries, preparing the free, hot lunch that is offered every day of the year. But when it comes to actually cooking, their talents part ways.
ROANOKE, VA
unomaha.edu

Welcome Sharmila Seyyid: UNO's Artist Protection Fund Fellow

Stop by ASH 206 between 10 A.M. and 4 P.M. on Thursday, Dec. 9 to welcome Sharmila Seyyid, UNO's Artist Protection Fund Fellow. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. Sharmila Seyyid, Sri Lankan journalist, poet, and writer under threat of persecution and violence in her home country will be continuing her passionate work in a safer space at UNO through the prestigious IIE-Artist Protection Fund Fellowship with the Goldstein Center for Human Rights and the Sam and Frances Fried Holocaust and Genocide Academy as hosts.
OMAHA, NE
Orange Leader

Record breaking year

It was another record-breaking year on Thursday as Orange County donated over 16,000 pounds of food during the annual Granger Chevrolet and KOGT Radio Can Food Drive benefiting The Salvation Army and Orange Christian Services. The annual event is traditionally held on the first Thursday of December each year.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
rossford.com

Community Calendar

To include your organization’s activities, mail or drop off the details to the Rossford Record Journal, 130 Louisiana Avenue, PO Box 267, Perrysburg, Ohio 43552. Or send an e-mail, with the date, time and location, to dianaw@perrysburg.com. The deadline is Friday at noon. Friday, November 26 9:30 a.m. St. Tim’s Clothesline, free clothing offered at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 871 East…
PERRYSBURG, OH
Dresden Enterprise

Sharon Feeds the Community

FEEDING THE COMMUNITY – Members of the Sharon community have made it an annual tradition for Thanksgiving spending their time cooking and preparing hundreds of meals for distribution. Volunteers worked Wednesday getting plates together that included turkey and dressing, vegetables and dessert for a drive-through Thanksgiving dinner pick-up that evening at the Sharon Senior Center. Helping with this year’s event included Sharon Mayor Ali Stalter, Wendy Gray, Gary Eddings, John Andrews, Malia Dial, Chris Dial, Randy Stalter, Penny Sullivan Branson, Terry McDade, William Witherington, Larry Stone, Todd Johnson and Justin Harris.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
freedom929.com

AREA / LOCAL REMINDERS

(NEWTON) A reminder to those in Jasper County, that the Veterans Day flags are ready to be picked up anytime after 2:00, each Monday through Saturday, at the American Legion Post Home in Newton. Officials are asking that the flags be picked up by the end of this week, Saturday, December 4th.
OLNEY, IL
schulenburgsticker.com

Navidad Valley Community Connections news

It’s the Christmas season and there is a lot of activity going on at the Navidad Valley Community Connections Senior Center. NVCC is so thankful for everyone’s support during the Giving Tuesday event on Nov. 30. NVCC set a goal to raise $1,000 for the Senior Center. With the support of friends and generosity of the community, NVCC not only met its goal but the final total was $1,500 at the end…
CHARITIES
harlanonline.com

EAGLE SCOUT

TENNANT – Reed Waldron recently completed his Eagle Scout project, replacing the military memorial located outside of the Tennant City Hall in Tennant. The son of Mike and Amanda Waldron, Reed, 17, of Tennant, recruited the help of his fellow scouts in Troop 90 to finish the project on October 31.
TENNANT, IA
greenecountynewsonline.com

In the neighborhood

The Rippey Lions Club gathered for their annual Christmas meeting on Dec. 1 and started a new tradition of making this meeting a guest night with friends and neighbors. Greg Jacobs opened the meeting welcoming the guests. Guests joining the members included Charlie and Cindy Mundy, Chris Henning, Dick Bardole,...
POLITICS
bocaratonobserver.com

A Time To Celebrate

The Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center’s Jeans, Jewels, Journey & The J, the Levis JCC’s signature event celebrating the organization, its committed supporters and outstanding honorees will be Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. at Boca West Country Club. The event includes a cocktail reception, silent auction, program, dinner...
BOCA RATON, FL
olneyenterprise.com

The Still-Scott House

In 1925, Maudalene Milburn bought the lot from the W.J. Logans and turned around and sold it the following year to C.L. Still, who gave a Deed of Trust to W.J. Boucher to get the house built. On Nov. 5, 1928, Mr. Still died, leaving his pregnant widow, Helen Ruth Still and a minor child to pay off the lien. With the payment not being made on the debt, Boucher had the property sold at a foreclosure sale in June 1930, but in July 1930, Helen Ruth Phillips (since remarried) in her own right and as guardian of the estate of her minor children filed suit against Boucher presumably for not giving notice of the sale to Still’s Estate. In August, the suit was settled with the title vesting in Ruth and her children, who in 1936 sold the property to Wright McClatchy, who lived diagonally across the alley to the North. Also, in 1936 Frank N. Cook (1901-1985) took own.
OLNEY, TX
Journal

Willkommen LeRoy Harris

The New Ulm Public Library has a new Programming and Technology Director, LeRoy Harris. Harris has most recently moved from Arizona but grew up in Wisconsin. He says the library is recognized as the place for digital literacy and has a popular computer class with a lot of one on one attention. In addition to the computer class the library hosts seminars, authors, specialty groups and public speakers. He suggested to go to the event calendar for up-to-date information. Harris and his wife are enjoying New Ulm with their four children. Pictured above, from left: Cathy Anderson, from Alliance Bank, Amy Pearson, from Thrivent Financial, Library Programming and Technology Director LeRoy Harris and Amber Wicke from The Best Western.
NEW ULM, MN
theirregular.com

Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry will hold a special Service of Compassion and Hope in the Christmas Season at Fairbanks Union Church Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at 7 p.m. The Christmas season is a joyful time for many people, but for those who have lost a loved...
FARMINGTON, ME
Sandusky Register

Jamming for charity

SANDUSKY — More than 400 people came out to watch over a dozen local musical acts at Holiday Jam 2.0. The event was held at Ten Fifty Eight Event Center in the Sandusky Plaza on Sunday afternoon. Holiday Jam 2.0 helps support three local charities. The admission fee was...
SANDUSKY, OH
westsidenewsny.com

Monroe County 4-H Horse Awards celebrates dedicated program participants

On Sunday, November 21, 4-H members, volunteers, and family members gathered at Seneca Park’s Wegman Lodge for the 61st Annual Monroe County 4-H Horse Awards. As evidenced by its six decades of history, this event is a rich tradition for Monroe County 4-H. The family of Andrea (Horning) Wallenbeck sponsored this year’s event as a tribute to the memory of Andrea, a former 4-H participant.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Midland Daily News

Kings celebrate 50th anniversary

Dennis and Paula King celebrated their 50th anniversary earlier this year. Dennis married the former Paula Anderson on March 13, 1971 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Midland. They have two children, Lori Oxford of Greenville and Jess King of Beaverton, as well as five grandchildren. Denny worked for Beaverton...
MIDLAND, MI

