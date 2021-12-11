Good Fellow Fund reaches halfway mark

In 1925, Maudalene Milburn bought the lot from the W.J. Logans and turned around and sold it the following year to C.L. Still, who gave a Deed of Trust to W.J. Boucher to get the house built. On Nov. 5, 1928, Mr. Still died, leaving his pregnant widow, Helen Ruth Still and a minor child to pay off the lien. With the payment not being made on the debt, Boucher had the property sold at a foreclosure sale in June 1930, but in July 1930, Helen Ruth Phillips (since remarried) in her own right and as guardian of the estate of her minor children filed suit against Boucher presumably for not giving notice of the sale to Still’s Estate. In August, the suit was settled with the title vesting in Ruth and her children, who in 1936 sold the property to Wright McClatchy, who lived diagonally across the alley to the North. Also, in 1936 Frank N. Cook (1901-1985) took own.

