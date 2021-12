Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? We know that the spin-off was off the air last month, but are we about to see it shine?. Alas, here is where we do drop in with some of the bad news: There is no new installment tonight. It’s the second week of a planned hiatus, and one that is extending over to the flagship show and then also FBI: Most Wanted. Season 1 episode 8 will premiere next week (December 7), and we’re going to see another high-intensity case mixed with some personal drama. The photo above is one of the first images of Jamie Kellett and Luke Forrester from the upcoming episode.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO