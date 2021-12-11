From Russia With Love: The Best Russian Photographers We’ve Featured

“WHO THE FUCK told you to put up the barricades?! They look terrible! Remove those barricades NOW!” I am eating breakfast at KHLEB-2, GES-2's in-house bakery, half an hour prior to the official opening’s scheduled time. So high are the histrionics that I momentarily wonder if I’m witnessing some kind of special guerilla performance portion of the inaugural program. Housed in a historic power station just across the Moskva River from the Kremlin, the serially-delayed GES-2 House of Culture represents the crowning jewel and biggest permanent footprint of the V-A-C Foundation’s international, and previously largely ad-hoc, art production and programming network. (At 440,000-square-feet, it dwarfs its sister institution, V–A–C Zattere, which opened in a Venetian palazzo in 2017.) Later in the day, site architect Renzo Piano, Zooming on an AV setup that unwittingly made him look like a robotic superintelligence from a transhumanist future, will speak about symbolically and physically opening up the hulking space, followed by a meditation on theatricality and the Russian character courtesy of Ragnar Kjartansson. But my immersion experience seems to have begun early, as the aforementioned psychodrama unfolds between a yelling suit I take to be one of the House’s executive team and a terrified young woman coordinating the venue. Even “opening up” and removing barriers can be an occasion for violent passions (and toxic masculinity) in Russia—and what a perfect contrast to Kjartansson’s wistful, iterative durées.

