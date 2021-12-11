ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

From Russia With Love: The Best Russian Photographers We’ve Featured

The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Russia is home to around 115 million people. The country is full of mountainous zones and exquisitely designed buildings, making it perfect for locals to learn the craft. Many Russian photographers have left their nest and gone elsewhere, but they’re still flying the flag for their home nation, showing the rest...

www.thephoblographer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Phoblographer

Dominik Schulze Reminds Us of Why We Love Street Photography

“This photo almost wasn’t taken at all,” the photographer Dominik Schulze tells me. Three years ago, he was on his way home to Dresden, Germany, after a trip to Hamburg, when two young women entered his six-seater train compartment in Berlin. They’d picked up some food, and after they ate, they rested sleepily in each other’s laps, daylight streaming in through the window to illuminate their faces.
PHOTOGRAPHY
artforum.com

Stranger in Moscow

“WHO THE FUCK told you to put up the barricades?! They look terrible! Remove those barricades NOW!” I am eating breakfast at KHLEB-2, GES-2's in-house bakery, half an hour prior to the official opening’s scheduled time. So high are the histrionics that I momentarily wonder if I’m witnessing some kind of special guerilla performance portion of the inaugural program. Housed in a historic power station just across the Moskva River from the Kremlin, the serially-delayed GES-2 House of Culture represents the crowning jewel and biggest permanent footprint of the V-A-C Foundation’s international, and previously largely ad-hoc, art production and programming network. (At 440,000-square-feet, it dwarfs its sister institution, V–A–C Zattere, which opened in a Venetian palazzo in 2017.) Later in the day, site architect Renzo Piano, Zooming on an AV setup that unwittingly made him look like a robotic superintelligence from a transhumanist future, will speak about symbolically and physically opening up the hulking space, followed by a meditation on theatricality and the Russian character courtesy of Ragnar Kjartansson. But my immersion experience seems to have begun early, as the aforementioned psychodrama unfolds between a yelling suit I take to be one of the House’s executive team and a terrified young woman coordinating the venue. Even “opening up” and removing barriers can be an occasion for violent passions (and toxic masculinity) in Russia—and what a perfect contrast to Kjartansson’s wistful, iterative durées.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Did you solve it? From Russia with logic

Earlier today I set you three questions from a Russian maths competition used to promote the International Congress of Mathematicians, which will be held in July next year in St Petersburg. 1. Pet swap. A cat is sitting on the table and a tortoise is crawling on the floor directly...
MATHEMATICS
The Phoblographer

The Best Lighting for Photographers Under $1,000 (We Reviewed Them!)

Light is everything in photography, and we believe that every photographer should know how to use it. Portrait photographers, wedding photographers, photojournalists, and others need to learn lighting. And for the most part, you’ll get more from a light when you get a strobe or a flash vs an LED. You’ll spend a lot less time doing post-production. And you’ll also thank yourself for being more organized in the first place. Take a look at our tests for the best lighting for photographers under $1,000.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#From Russia With Love#Flipboard#Android#Russian#Kodak Tri X
The Phoblographer

NFT Photography: A Potentially Disastrous Move for Photographers

NFT photography is something I’ve grown more interested in as the scene has developed. Initially, I was skeptical about the movement. I saw it as a short-term fad that would allow photographers to make some (or lots) of cash and move on. But it seems like it’s here to stay. Actually, it looks like the whole industry of NFT photography is going to grow. But some photographers are pigeonholing themselves as NFT photographers, and I’m going to explain why they shouldn’t.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

Polly Irungu on the Incredible Rise of Black Women Photographers

Two years ago, Polly Irungu wasn’t your average 26 years old. Instead of going out to party or eating in a fancy restaurant, Irungu began a movement that would change the direction of her life. She founded Black Women Photographers, an organization that aims to uplift the demographic in various ways. We cover it all in this week’s episode of Inside The Photographer’s Mind.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

5 Sensational Examples of Professional Portrait Photography

Portrait photography is special. The process of making a person’s portrait is always intimate, no matter the style you’re looking for. The subject invites a photographer to analyze them, to stare at them, and to make a record of what they see. You’ll seldom find such a connection in other walks of life. Being a portrait photographer comes with a lot of pressure, which is why only the best succeed. Below is a round-up of some of our favorite portrait photographers that have excelled at the craft.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fox News

Lloyd Austin refers to Russia as Soviet Union

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday accidentally referred to Russia as the Soviet Union while speaking during a visit to Seoul, South Korea. Austin was answering a question about how the U.S. plans to respond to potential Russian aggression at the Ukraine border, saying any U.S. response would be made in collaboration with the international community during a press conference.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
SONY
Country
Russia
prescottenews.com

Opinion – Putin to Biden: Finlandize Ukraine, or We Will

Either the U.S. and NATO provide us with “legal guarantees” that Ukraine will never join NATO or become a base for weapons that can threaten Russia — or we will go in and guarantee it ourselves. This is the message Russian President Vladimir Putin is sending, backed by the 100,000...
POLITICS
The Phoblographer

3 Pieces of Photography Gear I Dream of Owning Right Now!

As someone who travels a lot, it’s important I’m as light as possible when moving from one destination to another. Over the years, I’ve aimed to get my gear down to a minimum, and right now I have one camera body and one prime lens. But being a person who loves photography and its gear, I find myself craving more. With that, below is the current gear I find myself lusting after and wanting to buy.
LIFESTYLE
The Phoblographer

The 4 Best Weather Sealed Compact Cameras We’ve Tested and Loved

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. Most of us have been there! Tons of situations arise that just need a good, weather-sealed, compact camera. Lots of our predecessors used them! 20 years after digital became the mainstay, most cameras are still not fully weather sealed. What’s more, compact cameras have mostly disappeared. But if you really want great weather-sealed compact cameras, look no further. We dove into our reviews index, and we found some of the best just for you.
WEATHER
The Phoblographer

Brian Bowen-Smith Frames Pandemic America in a Beautiful Vintage Ford

“I actually never even thought about looking at the world through my car until the pandemic,” photographer Brian Bowen-Smith tells us. “It’s a 1958 Ford F100 that can’t sit too long so every once in a while I will take it out for a spin…When I was photographing my neighbor I noticed that it looked really cool through all of the windows because of the curves.” And that’s how BBS Drivebys was born. So Brian took his truck and went on a true road trip around America during the pandemic. The result is a timeless look achieved by shooting with his Leica.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
International Business Times

India Ignores US Warnings, Receives Delivery Of S-400 From Russia

Ignoring the threats of sanctions from the U.S., India has started receiving advanced elements of the state-of-the-art S-400 air defense system from Russia ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country in December. Though deliveries were to begin last year, it was extended due to payments issues and now...
POLITICS
The Phoblographer

Astrophotographers: You’ll Want to Get This Camera for Sure

The Panasonic S5 has to be one of the most innovative cameras to come out in the past few years. When we reviewed it a while back, we were genuinely surprised. We didn’t think Panasonic knew how to make a smaller full-frame camera. But in truth, they did it. In fact, they made it smaller than the Panasonic GH5. And now, it’s enjoying a solid rebate of $300. This rebate lasts only until December 4th, so you’ll have to act soon. The Panasonic S5 is incredibly well weather-sealed and also the only full-frame camera with Live Composite built-in. That means it’s also legitimately one of the best full-frame cameras for astrophotography. Dive into our review to see for yourself.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

3 of the Most Popular Leica Lenses and Why Folks Love Them!

If you’re like me, you’re infatuated with Leica cameras and lenses. They’ve got something completely different that the rest of the industry doesn’t have. And if you shoot with one consistently, it will change the way you approach subjects and scenes. With that said, we’ve reviewed a ton of Leica M lenses. So we dove into our Reviews Index to find some of the most popular. And lucky for you, we’ve reviewed them! Check this out!
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Laurence Bouchard Finds Magic and Whimsy in City Life

“Fatherhood has shaped my perspective,” the Tokyo-based photographer Laurence Bouchard tells me. “Having a daughter has changed the kind of places I visit, and without a doubt, I’ve found some very cool locations that I would never have been to otherwise. My wife usually works on Sundays, so I make a deal with my daughter: we go somewhere that interests me and somewhere she wants to go.”
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

Exclusive Deal: 15% off ProGrade Digital CFExpress Type B 512GB Card

We’ve got another special FLASH SALE EXCLUSIVELY FOR PHOBLOGRAPHER READERS. We’re partnering with ProGrade Digital to give you the ProGrade Digital CFExpress Type B 512GB Gold Series memory card for 15% off! This is exclusively for Phoblographer readers. Personally speaking, a few of us have been using these cards for a while. And they’re always incredible for photography. Below, you’ll find the details on how to take advantage of this special discount.
TECHNOLOGY
The Phoblographer

The Panasonic S5 Has a Great Rebate and is a Fantastic Camera!

When we reviewed the Panasonic S5 a while back, we were genuinely surprised. We didn’t think Panasonic knew how to make a smaller full-frame camera. But in truth, they did it. In fact, they made it smaller than the Panasonic GH5. And now, it’s enjoying a solid rebate of $300 off. This rebate lasts only until December 4th, so you’ll have to act soon. The Panasonic S5 is incredibly well weather-sealed and also the only full-frame camera with Live Composite built-in. That means it’s also legitimately one of the best full-frame cameras for astrophotography. In fact, you should dive into our review to see for yourself.
ELECTRONICS
neworleanssun.com

Russian secret exports to USA and other NATO countries rise sharply

These deliveries include weapons, ammo and supplies of enriched uranium. Exports of classified goods from Russia to NATO and other countries increased dramatically in 2021, according to a report by Russian business daily RBK, citing customs data. Among these countries are the U.S., Czech Republic, Germany, UK, Estonia, the Netherlands, China, India and the UAE.
POLITICS
The Phoblographer

The Leica 28mm Lens: Choosing One for M-Mount Cameras

The 28mm lens is fantastic for street photography and everyday documentary imagery. And for years, photographers have loved the Leica 28mm lens. They’ve reached for different variations of it too. Ergonomically speaking, they’re a fantastic focal length on Leica M camera bodies. And there are options for different budgets and demands. We’ve got a special treat for the Leica photographer and those interested in their beautiful M-Mount lenses today. Here’s our Leica 28mm lens guide!
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
248
Followers
1K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy