Public Safety

Kenton stab attack victim named as Anthony Nichols

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who died following a suspected assault in Newcastle has been named by police. Anthony Nichol was found by emergency services called to an address in...

www.bbc.com

TMZ.com

Zac Stacy Victim Back In Hospital Over Injuries Suffered In Attack

Kristin Evans -- the woman who was brutally attacked by Zac Stacy -- is back in the hospital dealing with injuries she suffered in the violent incident, TMZ Sports has learned. Sources tell us Evans, who initially received medical care in the hours following the attack, returned to the hospital...
NFL
The Independent

Rishmeet Singh: 16-year-old boy named as victim of fatal Southall stabbing

A 16-year-old boy who was the victim of a fatal stabbing in west London has been named as Rishmeet Singh.Officers were called to Raleigh Road in Southall just after 9pm on Wednesday following reports of a stabbing after a fight involving a group of people.The police and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) found local boy Rishmeet with stab wounds.He died at the scene, launching a murder inquiry. His family have been informed and are being offered support from specialist officers, the Metropolitan Police said.Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley, who is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston Herald

Parolee fatally stabs Columbia student, knifes second victim: Cops

NEW YORK — A gang member fatally stabbed a Columbia University teaching assistant during a random late-night Manhattan crime spree in which he also plunged a knife into a second man and terrorized a couple walking in Central Park, authorities said Friday. Vincent Pinkney, on parole for a gang assault...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Imperial Valley Press Online

Stabbing victim named; suspect arraigned

EL CENTRO – The man fatally stabbed in an El Centro residence on Nov. 24 has been identified as Ivan Bravo Saldana, 29, Senior Deputy Coroner Christian Torres said Tuesday. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
EL CENTRO, CA
Times Union

Albany man convicted in 2020 stabbing attack

ALBANY - A city man was acquitted by a jury of attempted murder but convicted of felony assault in a stabbing last year, Albany County District Attorney David Soares' office said Friday. Nicolas Mendez, 27, was accused of a Sept. 12, 2020, attack on Mercer Street for intentionally stabbing a...
ALBANY, NY
CBS Boston

Woman Killed In ‘Violent Domestic Attack,’ Estranged Husband To Be Charged If He Survives Injures

CHELSEA (CBS) — A man will face murder charges if he survives his injuries, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said Monday. Police responded to a stabbing in Chelsea on Saturday evening. Officers found 48-year-old Paula Andrea Ortiz Ramirez with multiple stab and slash wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Mario Alberto Mira Lopera, also 48, was found in the apartment injured, the D.A. said. He was rushed to a hospital for life-saving emergency surgery and remains in critical condition. If Mira Lopera lives, he’ll be charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The two were estranged partners. “The evidence indicates that Ms. Ortiz’s life was taken in a violent domestic attack.  This is a tragedy as children are now left without a mother and have a father who will be charged with her murder if he survives,” said District Attorney Rollins in a statement.  “My heart goes out to these children and this family that is forced to endure tragedy and profound grief during the holiday season.  My office will be available and at their sides to provide the support and resources they may need during this long process.”
CHELSEA, MA
BBC

St Helens dog attack: Woman discharged from hospital

A woman who suffered serious injuries when she was attacked by her own four dogs has been discharged from hospital. Police said the attack happened just after 10:00 GMT on Monday in the Reginald Road area of Sutton in St Helens, Merseyside. The four dogs, which are believed to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAZ

Shooting victim’s name released

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) The name of a man killed Wednesday in a shooting in Mingo County has been released. Curtis Orlando Artis, 29, of Huntington, West Virginia, died from his injuries, West Virginia State Police said. The shooting happened along East Fourth Avenue in Williamson. State police used fingerprints...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
BBC

Murder charge after Kenton house stab death

A man has been charged with murder after a man died following a suspected stabbing in Newcastle. Anthony Nichols, known as Tony, was found at an address in Columbia Grange in Kenton on Thursday. Police said the 36-year-old local man had suffered a serious injury consistent with having been stabbed....
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIMT

Man arrested, victim critical after Stewartville stabbing

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – A man was stabbed in the face and arm Thursday afternoon. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 2 pm Thursday in Stewartville. Deputies responded to a report of a possible assault in the 100 block of South Main and say they found blood outside an apartment.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
BBC

Copt Oak: More arrests after woman looking for dog attacked

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and two more people have been detained after a woman was attacked while looking for a dog. Leicestershire Police said two men and a woman went to Copt Oak Road in Copt Oak on Wednesday after being told a stolen car belonging to one of the men had been found.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Small Heath stabbing: Family's disbelief after 18-year-old dies

The family of an 18-year-old who was stabbed to death in the street have said they are in shock and cannot believe he has died. Yahya Sharif from Nechells was found seriously injured on Coventry Road in the Small Heath area of Birmingham on Friday. West Midlands Police said there...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

James Scott: Coventry killer uncle jailed over baby's death

A man who killed his three-month-old nephew has been jailed for nine years. Arlo Breslin suffered a fatal catastrophic head injury while alone in James Scott's care on 29 June 2018. Scott, of Church Road in Coventry, was found guilty of manslaughter at Warwick Crown Court last week but cleared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ealing death: Mother admits killing daughter, 5, in west London

A mother has admitted killing her five-year-old daughter in west London but has denied it was murder. Five-year-old Aliyah Thomas was found dead on 14 September at her family home in Leyborne Avenue, in Ealing. Slovakian national Martina Madarova admitted killing Aliyah by pleading guilty to manslaughter by reason of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tributes paid to 'amazing father' who died following assault

Tributes have been paid to an "an amazing father, uncle, brother and son" who died following an assault. Matthew Oubridge, 57, was found unconscious in Trellech, near Monmouth, at around 20:40 GMT on Saturday 4 December. Paramedics attended after reports of a "serious assault" and confirmed the 57-year-old, from Chepstow,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Barry: Knifeman, 18, murdered former friend in feud

An 18-year-old has been convicted of murdering a former friend he stabbed to death in Birmingham after a feud. Jack Barry, 19, was found injured on West Road, Hamstead, on 7 March and died at the scene, with a post-mortem examination confirming he died as a result of a stab wound.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man guilty of killing nephew while mother was on school run

A 31-year-old man has been found guilty of killing his three-month-old baby nephew while the boy's mother was out on the school run. Arlo Breslin died after suffering a "catastrophic head injury" at a property in Stoke, Coventry, on 29 June 2018, West Midlands Police said. James Scott, of Church...
PUBLIC SAFETY

