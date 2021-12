Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has embarked on an ambitious transformation to EVs which is evident from the company's increased commitment of resources toward this objective. What Happened: Ford is planning to rapidly increase production of its Mustang Mach-Es to meet the increasing demand for the EV, CEO Jim Farley said in a tweet late Friday. The company is planning to begin increasing production in 2022 and ultimately achieve a production rate of over 200,000 units per year in North America and Europe by 2023.

