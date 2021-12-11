Reflecting on 45 years at AAA

Finding Our Happy Place: Reflection on the First Year of Boat Ownership. This article was originally published in the December 2021 issue of 48° North. Sailing means something different to everyone — from sunny days in a gentle breeze with sails up and drinks in hand, to wet and wild rides hoping today isn’t the one where the waterproofing on your foulies gives up. For some, sailing is something they do casually every once in a while, for others it’s something they can’t get enough of no matter the weather. For this writer, sailing has become a crucial part of my life. I’ve expounded on part of it in a previous article, but I would not be who I am today without sailing, and over and over again this community saves my life.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO