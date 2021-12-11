Reflecting on 45 years at AAA

Finding Our Happy Place: Reflection on the First Year of Boat Ownership. This article was originally published in the December 2021 issue of 48° North. Sailing means something different to everyone — from sunny days in a gentle breeze with sails up and drinks in hand, to wet and wild rides hoping today isn’t the one where the waterproofing on your foulies gives up. For some, sailing is something they do casually every once in a while, for others it’s something they can’t get enough of no matter the weather. For this writer, sailing has become a crucial part of my life. I’ve expounded on part of it in a previous article, but I would not be who I am today without sailing, and over and over again this community saves my life.
Whether you're looking for a classic holiday movie or a new book, Sandy Public Library is here to helpThis holiday season, while kids are home from school and winter weather makes staying indoors more enticing, librarians from the Sandy Public Library have recommendations to make your time together inside more fun. For your tiny tots looking for a winter-themed spin on a popular series, Library Director Sarah McIntyre recommends the "Toot and Puddle" books "Let It Snow" and "I'll be Home for Christmas" by Holly Hobbie. She also suggested that families looking for a movie to watch check out...
The holiday season is upon us, and while leaves and temperatures may be falling, it’s the beginning of one of the warmest seasons of the year, as we gather to celebrate, reflect, and slow down, however briefly. After enduring the struggles of 2020, we tiptoed into this year a little more cautiously, a little wearier, yet also a little more hopeful.
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A beloved stateline musician celebrated 50 years in the industry. Carl Cole does it all. From playing the organ at church services to educating children at Young Eagle’s Success Club in Rockford, Cole’s passion is contagious. The maestro was honored with a Golden Jubilee Celebration Sunday night at Holy Temple Church, […]
Comments / 0