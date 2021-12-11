ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The ultimate holiday gift guide of experiences

By ANDY STEINKE HP Features Editor
Herald-Palladium
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re anything like me, you have a house (and garage) full of things – more things than you know what to...

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Ultimate Hudson Valley Gift Guide for Dog Lovers

At times, picking out a gift for someone can be a challenge. I always wonder if it is something that they will like, wear or even use. Typically, I think of items that I have received as gifts, a service that I love, or a suggestion. Even more so during...
PETS
cityline.tv

A Gift Guide For The DIY Enthusiast

The Holidays are just around the corner, so the countdown for finding the perfect gifts has begun! In this gift guide, you’ll find the extra flare and dazzle to gift to the DIY enthusiast in your life. 1. For the Inner Child. Colouring books have been proven to ease anxiety...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Real Simple

12 Cozy Gifts for Everyone on Your Holiday Shopping List

If you're still on the hunt for the perfect gift for that oh-so-hard-to-shop-for friend or family member, you can't go wrong with something that will keep them warm all winter long. Whether you opt for a pair of ultra-warm slippers or a plush, hotel-quality bathrobe, practically everyone on your holiday shopping list will be thrilled to receive a gift that focuses on coziness.
TRAVEL
abc10.com

Shopping hacks for saving on those holiday gifts

SAN ANTONIO — ‘Tis the season to search for that perfect gift. There are plenty of problems with presents this year including supply chain and shipping delays, but the biggest issue for many of us might be money. Electronics are always popular presents. Yet, many of us cannot...
SHOPPING
dixonpilot.com

Unique Holiday Gifts for the Adventurer in Your Life

It’s hard to believe that Christmas is almost here. There are so many fun things about the season, like decorating and baking cookies. Another tradition that might not be as fun as most activities is shopping. Shopping can be stressful if you don’t know what to get—especially for the adventurers on your list. Luckily, these unique holiday gifts for the adventurer in your life will solve that problem for you.
SHOPPING
actlocallywaco.org

The Ultimate Waco Gift Guide: Gifts for Enneagram Types

The Ultimate Waco Gift Guide. Y’all asked for a citywide holiday gift guide featuring beloved small businesses, so you know I had to deliver!. This year’s edition is an Enneagram Gift Guide, and each type offers three gift ideas featuring small businesses owned and operated by our neighbors. Price points are from $10 to $100, so you can find something for everyone on your list. All of the businesses highlighted here are locally owned, and the majority are also owned by women and/or people of color, with a few social enterprises, as well. Let’s #shopwaco and #shoplocal this holiday season.
WACO, TX
strose.edu

Alumni Gift Guide 2021

You’ll discover gifts to please anyone on your list. From fine dining and craft brews (beer or coffee), to organic toiletries, to custom furniture, to basketball lessons with a former Harlem Globetrotter, you’ll be surprised and charmed by what Saint Rose alums have to offer. For us, “shop local” means...
ALBANY, NY
TODAY.com

Hoda & Jenna's Ho-Ho-Holiday Shopping guide will help you find the perfect gift

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
InsideHook

Shop for Last-Minute Gifts During REI Co-Op’s Holiday Sale

Whether you’re shopping for a friend, partner, neighbor or nosey in-law, there’s a good chance you’re struggling to find a gift for someone on your list as the holidays draw near. It’s a dilemma that plagues us in annual fashion — we find gifts for everyone except that one hard-to-please person which leaves us scrambling until we give up and buy something from Amazon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
US Magazine

The Best Faux Fur Blankets and Decor on Sale at Amazon — Up to 46% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The best way to add a cozy touch to a space is by picking up a plush, faux fur piece to decorate with! Blankets are always an obvious go-to pick, but you can also get other items that are just as effective if you want to create a warm and fuzzy vibe. We’ve selected a few of our favorite items on Amazon that all happen to be on sale right now — check them out below!
BEAUTY & FASHION
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Your One-Stop Gift Guide for Music Lovers

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. Music enthusiasts can be hard to shop for, and that's why we've pulled together a list with a little something for all the audiophiles, whether they love to sing their hearts out or appreciate their favorite tones alone with high-quality headphones.
SHOPPING
TechCrunch

Gift Guide: Camping gear you won’t regret buying

Buying camping gear is all about making tradeoffs. Lightweight backpacking gear may be perfect for trips where you carry everything with you but might not be quite as sturdy as the (generally cheaper) heavier options. Little luxury items can make a trip feel plush, but every dollar spent might make you a bit more wary to drop your pack and go for that lake swim. Like I said, tradeoffs!
HOBBIES
Vogue Magazine

A Gift Guide for Your Stylish Stoner Friend

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Weed-themed presents have historically fallen into gag gift territory, and while I love a corny moment, it’s refreshing to see that artists and designers are starting to treat cannabis with a little reverence as a way to better reflect the relationships that people have with this plant. As the editor-in-chief of Broccoli magazine, I know there’s tremendous diversity among weed lovers—there is no single “type” of cannabis enthusiast, which is why it’s so exciting to see cannabis-themed items that appeal to our other sensibilities and interests. Personally, I find that weed is a vector for other things—it propels me into an expansive, creative mindset. I love being able to represent that aspect of my relationship to weed through objects, scents, books, and anything beautiful and fun that taps into my senses and encourages an engaging experience.
RETAIL
The Guardian

A shopping guide to the best … statement jumpers

Knitwear is a winter staple – but just because it’s practical, doesn’t mean it has to be drab. Colour is a good place to start. Brights such as geranium pink or primrose yellow are easy to wear, because they look good with other winter favourites – jeans and colours like black, charcoal and khaki.
APPAREL
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

18 best gifts for coffee lovers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Surprises every coffee lover will appreciate  Everyone knows an avid coffee fan who prioritizes a nice coffee mug over breakfast and drinks it around the clock. In fact, you might even be one of them. So next time you need to pick out a gift for […]
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy