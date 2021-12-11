ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Comic Book Preview – DC’s ‘Tis The Season To Be Freezin’ #1

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC Comics gets festive this Tuesday with the 80-page giant ‘Tis The Season To Be Freezin’ #1, and we’ve got the official preview for you here; check it out…. Oh the weather outside is freezing, but...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

The Best Comic Book Series or Original Graphic Novel of 2021

Whether you prefer epic superhero sagas, chilling horror tales or intimate, character-driven drama, the comic book industry had a lot to offer in 2021. IGN has narrowed down this impressive lineup to the 10 best comic books of the year. The nominees can be ongoing series, limited series or standalone graphic novels, as long as they were published in the last 12 months. These are our nominees for the best comic book series or original graphic novel of 2021.
COMICS
WPMI

Wonder Woman has a superhero girlfriend in new DC Comics series

Wonder Woman locks lips with her girlfriend in the latest issue of DC Comics’ “Dark Knights of Steel.”. In the series’ second issue, in stores now, Lois Lane travels to the hidden island of Themyscira and tells Zala-El — Superman’s sister and the princess of House of El — that her father has been murdered. Distraught over the news, Zala-El gets emotional, and her girlfriend, Wonder Woman, comforts her with a passionate kiss.
ENTERTAINMENT
thedigitalfix.com

Batman: the Animated Series sequel podcast with Kevin Conroy and original cast in production

We were blessed in the 90s to be given two defining versions of two iconic comic-book characters – Spider-Man and Batman. And they weren’t to be found at multiplexes, but rather in the form of Saturday morning cartoons. Both Spider-Man and Batman – The Animated Series have gone on to be considered among the best animated series of all time and the Batman series gifted us Mark Hamill’s Joker and Arleen Sorkin’s Harley Quinn.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

DC Preview: I Am Batman #4

Following the collapse of the Magistrate program, Jace Fox is still doing damage control from the events of Fear State. There’s a dangerous new player in Gotham, however, and they’ve set their sights on bringing down the Dark Knight!. I Am Batman #4. Written by John Ridley. Art...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Cold Heart#Holiday Heart#Cocoa#Stoke#Blue Snowman#Hawkman Batman
Laredo Morning Times

The Best Comics of 2021

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season, which means different...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Two #7

Mayor Mayhem’s grip over Gotham tightens as he enacts a plan that puts Barbara Gordon at the center of a political scandal! Batman, Nightwing, and Robin leap into action to expose Mayfield’s plans for Gotham and break his hypnotic hold over the city before the polls close. But...
COMICS
Polygon

The next Critical Role comic tells the story of half-orc Fjord Stone

Critical Role fans’ favorite half-orc will be the subject of a new Dark Horse comic book. Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins - Fjord Stone arrives July 13, 2022. The $17.99 hardcover graphic novel will be available online and at your local bookstore or comic shop. Launched in 2014,...
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
Polygon

The best DC comic of 2021 was the Watchmen sequel Rorschach

When DC announced Rorschach in mid-2020, eyebrows were raised amongst comics fandom: Yet another spin-off series from 1980s classic Watchmen, hot on the heels of the ultimately disappointing Doomsday Clock? Written by Tom King, no less, a man whose Alan Moore influence was well-known and resulted in a nine panel grid layout in everything from The Omega Men to his award-winning Mister Miracle?
COMICS
EW.com

The CW developing Gotham Knights TV series based on DC comics

The CW is doubling up on Gotham-set TV series. EW has learned that the network is developing a Gotham Knights drama based on the popular DC comics of the same name. And while the potential new series will revolve around Batman characters, it is not a spin-off of Batwoman, which is currently airing its third season. It is also not based on the upcoming Gotham Knights video game (slated for a 2022 release).
TV SERIES
Joel Eisenberg

Opinion: The Importance of Comic Books

I have written variations of this list since 2018, and my choices have not changed since last year. The last couple of years has brought us, however, some amazing work: Scholastic Kids' "Twins: A Graphic Novel," "Little Russia" from POW Press, Aftershock's "Dead Day," Image Comics' "Stealth," DC's "Victor & Nora: A Gotham Love Story," and Fantagraphics' "Dancing After TEN" have been particular standouts.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batwoman’ Trio Lands ‘Gotham Knights’ Drama at The CW

The CW is eyeing another corner of the DC Comics universe. The network is developing a drama titled Gotham Knights from Batwoman writers Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams. The project is not a Batwoman spinoff, however; it’s based on characters from DC Comics created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. (Warner Bros. Games also has a Gotham Knights video game due for release next year, but the two projects aren’t related.) Like the other DC series on The CW, Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions. The logline for Gotham Knights reads, “In the wake of...
TV SERIES
Polygon

Wonder Woman has a girlfriend, but needs one in canon

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. In her 2015 DC Bombshells series, set in an alternate universe, Marguerite Bennett established that Wonder Woman had gotten her first kiss from Princess of Mera of Atlantis. In his 2016 Wonder Woman series, Greg Rucka and his collaborators established Wonder Woman as a queer character who had been in love with one of her Amazon sisters before ever setting foot in Man’s World. In 2017, even Wonder Woman’s mass-audience big-budget film acknowledged that Amazons enjoy sex and relationships amongst themselves.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Batgirls Writers Tease Barbara Gordon's Mentor Role and New Villain

Next week will see the debut of Batgirls #1, the newest comic series to explore the DC Comics mantle. The series will revolve around the latest adventures of Barbara Gordon / Oracle, Stephanie Brown / Spoiler, and Cassandra Cain / Orphan, and fans are curious to see how each character's legacy will factor into the series. In particular, there has already been speculation around Barbara's status quo in the event, as she serves as a mentor to Steph and Cass, and as she deals with the reality of her disability, after she ripped out her spinal implant in a rematch with The Joker. During a recent roundtable discussion attended by ComicBook.com, Batgirls writers Becky Cloonan and Michael Conrad spoke about their approach to Barbara's current position, and revealed that they will showcase the reality of her situation while still acknowledging how the character is portrayed in other books.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy