World No. 5 Andrey Rublev admitted he had a relaxed approach during the Davis Cup Finals group stage and in the quarterfinal and that was the reason why he struggled in matches where he was the big favorite. After four matches in which he struggled, Rublev destroyed German Dominik Koepfer 6-4 6-0 to help Russia beat Germany and progress into the final at the Davis Cup Finals.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO