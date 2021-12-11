ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeatherTalk: The boundary layer is the lowest layer of the atmosphere

By John Wheeler
West Central Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a layer of air from the ground up to a few hundred feet called the planetary boundary layer. The boundary layer is the lowest layer of the atmosphere and...

El Paso News

Near 70 Monday; Powerful Cold Front Next Weekend; Wintry Mix Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Yesterday, I talked about Mulberry trees holding on to their leaves until the first hard freeze. Sure enough, after a low of 28 in the valley, we woke up to a “leaf shower” (below). Look at all the beautiful leaves…. beautiful, that is, until you have to bag them up! We will not be as cold tonight with a low of 35 at the airport, 32 in the valley. The winds this week should blow the rest of the leaves off. Here’s your forecast…
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

Snow continues all the way until Wednesday

TONIGHT: Isolated snow showers will be present throughout tonight for most of the region although the majority of the snow is focused in central ID to the western edge of the Snake River Plain. Winds are quite breezy between 15-20 mph with gusts getting up to 40 mph. Low temperatures will get down to the 20's in the mountains and around freezing in the low 30's for the valleys.
ENVIRONMENT
#Precipitation#Planetary Boundary Layer#Temperature#Weathertalk
KCRA.com

Weather Alert Day- Rain, Wind, Heavy Snow

Periods of soaking rain are in the forecast for the valley on Monday. The wind will pick up too with gusts to 45 mph expected on the east side of the valley. The strongest winds are most likely between 11am and 4 pm as a band of heavy rain moves from west to east. Showers will continue overnight into Tuesday morning.Snow levels will steadily drop from 5500 to about 4500 feet later Monday afternoon. By Tuesday morning, snow levels will be between 3000 and 4000 feet dropping to 2000 feet later in the day. Final snow accumulation will reach 5 to 6 feet at and above 6000 feet by Tuesday evening. Expect accumulation between 3 and 6 inches as low as 3000 feet with some snow showers down to 2000 feet.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Your First Alert To Any Chance For A White Christmas

DENVER (CBS4) – Are you dreaming of a White Christmas in Colorado this year? Long range computer models show the potential for a storm system to cross the Rocky Mountains sometime between Dec. 24-26. The map below is from the GFS model ran at 5 a.m. on Monday, December 13. The data is showing what the weather map could look like by 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The areas of blue show potential pockets of snow in the mountains as Santa starts to make his rounds. (credit: College of DuPage) When looped the model did show some snow showers trying to push across...
COLORADO STATE

