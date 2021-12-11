ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Lingering Morning Snow Showers, But The Sun Returns! -Isabella Hulsizer

news8000.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning we could still have some lingering flurries or light snow, but it...

www.news8000.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Warmer Days Ahead, A Shower Possible Too

After a cold front blew through this weekend and cooler air spilled in, we'll be on the way back up temperature wise and you might even find a small, isolated shower in the afternoons too. Highs will top out around 70° this afternoon, but temperatures will top out closer to 80° by midweek! A little higher push of humidity is driving into the region too and this could spark an isolated shower here and there by this afternoon. Even though I'm talking about rain chances now, it's more likely you won't run into rain until this next weekend. Another facet of the return of higher humidity could be the development of fog in the late night and early morning hours. I'm not seeing indications of thick fog tonight, but we'll need to keep close watch of how the next few nights shape up after then. Have a great day!
ENVIRONMENT
crossroadstoday.com

Sunrise Weather (12/13) Rain Chances Today

Today: Cloudy skies with isolated rain showers. High: 70. Winds: E 10 mph. Rain chance 20%. Tonight: Cloudy skies with areas of fog. Low: 64. Winds: E 5 mph. Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers . High: 80. Winds: S 10 – 20 mph. Rain chances 20%. Extended...
ENVIRONMENT
news8000.com

Partly Cloudy Skies with Mild Temperatures -Derek Sibley

Today’s Planner: High Temperature 42F. Winds, Light & Variable. Skies will be mostly sunny through the early afternoon with temperatures in the low 40s. Will then see partly cloudy conditions late this afternoon with temperatures slightly cooler in the upper 30s, followed by mostly cloudy skies this evening with temperatures near the freezing mark.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com

Cool showers continue, snow levels dropping

Seattle - Cool showers continue the next few days, with a chance for a few morning snow snowflakes in the lowlands. Monday started off with wet roads and a few early showers, but those showers have tapered off. We should stay mainly dry through midday. Cool rain showers will pick up again late this afternoon into the evening commute with high temps staying cool, in the mid 40s.
SEATTLE, WA
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Mild temps continue as we start a new workweek

Good morning, folks! Starting the morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. For this afternoon, temps will increase back into the 70s. Winds for today will be light with mostly sunny conditions. Spring like temperatures continue for tomorrow as well with Tuesday being the warmest day of the week. Our next cool down comes […]
ENVIRONMENT
3 News Now

Warm and Unseasonable Weather Continues

Monday will basically be a repeat of Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50s again, but Tuesday will be well above average, in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday is set to bring RECORD WARMTH with highs flirting with 70. It will come with a lot of wind, but that's what will be pumping in the warm weather. It also brings us a chance of seeing some rain showers/storms. As this system is far out and there's uncertainty, please continue to check back for updates.
ENVIRONMENT
WFLA

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: More sun, less humid, staying warm Monday

Stray showers have been mainly inland Sunday evening as a cold front washes out over the bay area. Expect a mostly clear sky overnight with no fog and slightly cooler temperatures. Monday morning lows will drop into the mid and upper 60s. There will be lots of sunshine Monday as temperatures stay warm. Highs will […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Your First Alert To Any Chance For A White Christmas

DENVER (CBS4) – Are you dreaming of a White Christmas in Colorado this year? Long range computer models show the potential for a storm system to cross the Rocky Mountains sometime between Dec. 24-26. The map below is from the GFS model ran at 5 a.m. on Monday, December 13. The data is showing what the weather map could look like by 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The areas of blue show potential pockets of snow in the mountains as Santa starts to make his rounds. (credit: College of DuPage) When looped the model did show some snow showers trying to push across...
COLORADO STATE
KZTV 10

Warmer, humid and more wind this week

We are starting off cool this morning over South Texas, but the warmth and humidity will return for the rest of the week. The next cold front will move through the area on Saturday with likely rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

Snow continues all the way until Wednesday

TONIGHT: Isolated snow showers will be present throughout tonight for most of the region although the majority of the snow is focused in central ID to the western edge of the Snake River Plain. Winds are quite breezy between 15-20 mph with gusts getting up to 40 mph. Low temperatures will get down to the 20's in the mountains and around freezing in the low 30's for the valleys.
ENVIRONMENT
mocoshow.com

Nice Weather Expected This Week (Week of 12/13)

The last full week of fall will likely bring us some pretty nice weather, as highs are expected to be in the 50s and 60s until the end of the weekend. After a chilly start to this morning, temperatures are expected to quickly warm up into the 50s by this afternoon with highs around 54° and plenty of sunshine.
ENVIRONMENT
KMBC.com

Sunny and Mild Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny and mild today. High 59. Mostly cloudy, warm and windy Tuesday. South 15 gusting 25 mph. High 64. Record high expected Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky and extremely windy conditions. South 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. Wind this strong could result in tree damage and sporadic power outages. High 74.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WISH-TV

Unseasonably mild days ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday turned out to be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and highs near 50 degrees. It will be clear overnight with morning lows in the lower 30s. Monday will be just as nice with more sunshine and highs in the lower 50s. Unseasonably mild...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KOMU

Forecast: Weather on a "bell curve" this week

We're heading into the third week of December, and it is the third week we're on a record watch. Temperatures are expected to reach new record limits on Wednesday, for both the high and low temperatures. The week will begin with a mostly sunny Monday. Morning temps will go from...
ENVIRONMENT
El Paso News

Near 70 Monday; Powerful Cold Front Next Weekend; Wintry Mix Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Yesterday, I talked about Mulberry trees holding on to their leaves until the first hard freeze. Sure enough, after a low of 28 in the valley, we woke up to a “leaf shower” (below). Look at all the beautiful leaves…. beautiful, that is, until you have to bag them up! We will not be as cold tonight with a low of 35 at the airport, 32 in the valley. The winds this week should blow the rest of the leaves off. Here’s your forecast…
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy