Steelers playoff chances nosedive after disheartening loss vs Vikings

By Tommy Jaggi
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers had a chance to stay in the hunt in the AFC Wild Card race, but here’s why their chances of making the playoffs plummeted after the loss to the Vikings. We knew what was on the line for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. As Mike Tomlin’s team sat...

FanSided

Steelers: Dark horse candidate to replace Ben Roethlisberger

Steelers could find Ben Roethlisberger’s successor through the draft from out west. It is all but certain the Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking for a new starting quarterback with Ben Roethlisberger reportedly hanging up the cleats at the end of this season. Whether Sunday’s miraculous win over the division rival Baltimore Ravens was one last hurrah or the beginning of a run to go out on top, the Steelers and their brass will have their eyes on quarterbacks to potentially take over for the retiring legend.
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger has stern words for Mike Tomlin and Chase Claypool

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was clearly frustrated by another close defeat that could’ve been easily avoided. The Steelers were down 29-0 in the first half to the Minnesota Vikings, before the offense woke up and scored a quick 20 straight points. Despite an awful defensive effort, Pittsburgh was back in the game, and even had a chance to tie on the final drive of the contest.
FanSided

Steelers’ Devin Bush replacement was just released by the Texans

Devin Bush has been downright bad for the Steelers this season, from missed tackles to an overall lack of effort. Could they replace him?. Bush is a former first-round pick out of Michigan, and while he’s shown flashes at times, his inability to bounce back from a serious knee injury has limited his development.
On3.com

Brady Quinn offers bold take on future of Pittsburgh Steelers

Brady Quinn has the plan to fix the Pittsburgh Steelers. As the proud franchise looks towards the future, a successor to Ben Roethlisberger is needed. Luckily, the former Notre Dame quarterback turned FOX Sports analyst offered the franchise some free insight. “They’ve been trying to subtly or softly find a...
Washington Post

Steelers take little consolation in late comeback after troubling performance in loss to Vikings

The Pittsburgh Steelers are desperately trying to hang around the AFC playoff race in what could be quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s farewell season. They did themselves no favors with an uneven performance Thursday night in Minneapolis. Their effort was listless and uncompetitive well into the third quarter. The Steelers regrouped in a big way and managed to make things interesting in the fourth quarter but nevertheless lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 36-28.
NBC Sports

How much 49ers' win vs. Vikings improved playoff chances

It wasn't too long ago that the 49ers' season seemed all but over. After losing four straight games, and having a stretch of five losses in six games, questions and naysayers surrounded Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo and the rest of the operation in Santa Clara. That no longer is the...
FanSided

Steelers nosedive in NFL power rankings after another dismal performance

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t been giving NFL experts much reason to believe in them this year. Here’s why they are plummeting in NFL power rankings. After going on a four-game winning streak earlier in the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have arguably been among the worst teams in the NFL during the month of November this year. Though Mike Tomlin’s team narrowly escaped with a win over the Bears on November 8th, the Steelers followed up this performance with a tie at home against the Lions and back-to-back losses in which they surrendered 41 points each.
behindthesteelcurtain.com

The Steelers chances of making the playoffs seem more unrealistic now than ever

I know what you’re going to say. I’ll leave room for you to do the obligatory “Playoffs” rant made famous by Colts head coach Jim Mora some years ago. Why am I even discussing the possibilities of the Steelers, a team that just got blown out by the by god Cincinnati Bengals just days ago, qualifying for the dance, the show, the tournament? Because you know you’re thinking about it, that’s why. Even the most pessimistic among us, the president of the #FireTomlin anti-fan club, the commenter who has had to change his or her name 75 different times because of being banned from various Steelers sites for the constant negativity, likely secretly has visions of a Pittsburgh playoff Christmas (or Valentine’s Day—17-game schedule and such) dancing in their head.
WKYC

What are the Cleveland Browns' playoff odds after loss vs. Ravens?

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns' hopes are still alive. But in order for the Browns to make a second consecutive postseason, it's going to take a heck of a run. Following a 16-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football, Cleveland's record on the 2021 season fell to 6-6. According to advanced analytics website Five Thirty Eight, the Browns now have a 19 percent chance of making the playoffs -- a 13 percent drop from a week ago. Meanwhile, The New York Times' model currently gives Cleveland a 25 percent chance of qualifying for the postseason, which also marks a 13 percent drop from last week.
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Report Card: Grading the Steelers’ 36-28 Week 14 loss to the Vikings

It was a tail of two halves for the Pittsburgh Steelers, well, really the first three quarters and the fourth... The Steelers may have never played a worst three quarters of football in my life. It was an embarrassing effort, or lack thereof, in every phase of the game. But the fourth quarter the Steelers looked like an entirely different team and almost erased a 29 point deficit to win the game in what would have been the largest comeback in NFL history. The differences in this team made the need for multiple grades per the final quarter and the opening three. I really won't spend much time at all on the bad, because simply everything was wrong...
