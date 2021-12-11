Steelers playoff chances nosedive after disheartening loss vs Vikings

I know what you’re going to say. I’ll leave room for you to do the obligatory “Playoffs” rant made famous by Colts head coach Jim Mora some years ago. Why am I even discussing the possibilities of the Steelers, a team that just got blown out by the by god Cincinnati Bengals just days ago, qualifying for the dance, the show, the tournament? Because you know you’re thinking about it, that’s why. Even the most pessimistic among us, the president of the #FireTomlin anti-fan club, the commenter who has had to change his or her name 75 different times because of being banned from various Steelers sites for the constant negativity, likely secretly has visions of a Pittsburgh playoff Christmas (or Valentine’s Day—17-game schedule and such) dancing in their head.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO