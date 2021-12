I’ll be the first to admit, watching what Steph Curry is doing in his 13th year in the league is a treat for any basketball fan. He’s truly revolutionized the game and somehow seems to get even better with each passing season. Curry deserves to be at the top of every MVP conversation along with Durant and others that the media has drooled over through the first quarter of the season, but one player that nobody seems to be talking about in a national context is Trae Young.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO