The Utah Jazz did not have an easy time with the upstart Cleveland Cavaliers last night (for the record, there’s a reason we predicted a Jazz loss in this contest). Regardless, they overcame adversity to pick up their fourth straight win by a final score of 109-108. In the dying moments of the game, Darius Garland launched a triple that would have put the Jazz to bed. It hung around the rim like a distant cousin at a family Christmas party who you’re just remembering why you never call. It ultimately would not drop, and by the time the ball found itself back in play, the clock had expired.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO