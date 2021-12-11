Well-oiled machine: Eta Nu's Dress for Chill program continues to provide warmth, smiles

BOYNE CITY — Boyne City Elementary School Principal Lisa King proudly admits she looks forward to the first day when there's snow on the ground.

"I'm outside every single morning welcoming the kids along with Mrs. (Mary) Hickman (family liaison) and it's so exciting that first snow seeing the kids in their new coats or snow pants," King said.

"The impact that these clothes makes socially and emotionally, it makes them feel confident and it makes them feel great," King said. "I can literally see it."

Thanks to the Boyne Eta Nu Charities' "Dressed for Chill" program, a total of 187 Boyne City elementary students along with head start and early learners children will be warm as they venture outside this winter season.

The annual community program, now in its 14th year, is organized and executed by 20 volunteer members from Eta Nu.

Members shop, organize, store and ultimately outfit the children with all new jackets, snow pants, boots, hats and mittens.

Charlotte Battjes, chairperson for the project, said this year was the largest number of children the group has ever outfitted.

The 187 children who were outfitted this year was 20 more from the previous year.

"It could've been because of the pandemic and with the financial position of people, I'm not sure," Battjes said. "I'm not exactly sure why the numbers are growing, actually."

Battjes, who has been chairperson of the Dress for Chill program for the past three years and has been involved in the program for a total of six years, said the program began years ago when it was brought to the attention of an Etu Nu member there was a real need for clothing for kids.

"They couldn't go outdoors for recess because they have no clothing to wear," Battjes said. "So some of the ladies who I've worked with since the beginning said we would get some money and buy some outfits once we had the money, that's how it was in the beginning."

As the program began to grow, Battjes said it developed a good reputation and they have been blessed with some generous donations.

"We got to the point where we now have money and we could buy ahead of time," Battjes said. "We buy ahead of time when things are on sale and the ladies that do the clothing are the real engine for Dress for Chill. It is very, very difficult to find things that fit, and they have a very detailed list of things to find that will fit. Snow pants are the most difficult thing to outfit the kids, the manufacturers just do not make them to fit well."

Battjes said after the completion of each Dress to Chill program and when the kids are dressed in their new outfits, the group of 20 volunteers have a wrap up meeting to talk about what they could do to make things better.

"The JCPenney's store closing in Petoskey was a big hit to our committee," Battjes said. "They (JCPenney) were very, very helpful and would call our shoppers and say we're having a sale and they'd make sure we'd have the best discounts we could have and they were local. We do our very best to shop local, but we can't always do that."

Even though this year's group of students are now set for the winter months, volunteers are already starting to shop for those who will need new clothing next year.

Battjes said the global supply chain shortage has affected their project slightly, and finding boys' boots has been difficult.

However, outfitting close to 200 area children in the fall is Battjes' "best day of the year."

"When we dress those kids, you just can't imagine," Battjes said. "It's a very, very logistical process, but I'm telling you we have such a group of capable ladies and it's a very well oiled machine. I've worked in the corporate environment for 35 years and I've never worked with such a great team that is capable. Nobody has an ego and we're all there to get the job done."

Battjes said after the group outfitted the Boyne City Elementary School this year, principal King addressed the volunteers at the school.

"She said you would not believe what these new clothes mean to some of these kids, and what it does to their self-esteem," Battjes said. "They tell her about it five months later and they're still talking about their new jacket or coat.

"When these ladies started this, they just wanted to make sure the kids were dressed warm, they didn't realize it would affect their self-esteem," Battjes added. "She (King) made us all cry when she came and talked to us, we were all in tears from her telling us stories."

King said the Dressed for Chill volunteers are truly a blessing.

"They give so much love along with the coats," King said. "Charlotte is one of the most giving person I've ever met and they put their entire hearts into this. It's a very beautiful thing to see. They also pick a couple of families to outfit the whole family each year."

Battjes also said it was Hickman who introduced her and the volunteers to Google Sheets, which gave Battjes access to a live inventory of what was needed as far as sizing.

"That made a real difference and made things go more efficiently," Battjes said. "The schools have been a real joy to work with. I'm just so blessed to be a part of it and it's a real joy to me. It's not a burden at all to do it. I love the people I work with at the school."

The Dress for Chill project is truly a community-wide project, Battjes added.

Funding for the large undertaking comes solely from donations from local organizations, businesses and individuals.

This year, the following businesses helped contribute to the project: Barden Lumber, Bob Mathers Ford, Boyne Arts Collective, Boyne Valley Lions Club, F.O.E. Aerie 1583, F.O.E. Aerie Ladies Auxiliary, Gold Charitable Fund, Henderson Charitable Trust, Lynda's Real Estate Service, Knights of Columbus, Pat O'Brien and Associates, Rotary Club of Boyne City, Schmidt Community Fund, St. Matthews Church, Stowe Family Fund through the Charlevoix Community Foundation and The Women's Club.

"For some of these kids, their whole life has been maybe hand-me-downs or items from thrift stores, not that there's anything wrong with items from thrift stores," King said. "They are getting really, really nice items, brand name things and they're matching from head to toe.

"The ladies come in here and they spend time and connect with the kids, they make sure they like what they have and I think one of the important aspects is through the seasons, they are hitting sales wherever they go," King added.

Boyne Eta Nu Charities, which is a 501(c)3 charitable organization, is accepting donations for the 2022 Dress for Chill project. Checks may be made out to Eta Nu Charities (DFC written on the memo line) and sent to P.O. Box 133, Boyne City, MI 49712.